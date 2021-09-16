A fresh week brings with it a fresh start.
That may have been just what the Washington volleyball Lady Jays (2-8) needed, sweeping Owensville (5-3) in three sets at Blue Jay Gym, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21, to break a six-game losing streak.
“Our girls played well as a team last night,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “They came out strong and played consistently throughout the whole match. Jessie Tovo led our team offensively while Gracie Meyer and Sophie Nieder took care of defense.”
Tovo knocked down 14 kills.
Ingrid Figas and Ella Kroeter each recorded seven kills.
Alexis Barks posted four kills.
Chloe Holtmeyer turned in two kills and one assist.
Jillian Huellinghoff and Jora Weaver each made one kill.
Abigail Gilliatt recorded 23 assists with an expanded role.
“Due to an injury over the weekend, Abigail Gilliatt set in all rotations for us,” Moritz said. “I’m proud of her for taking control of our offense as a 5-1 setter and putting our attackers in a good position to score.”
Nieder turned in two assists.
Tovo and Weaver both served two aces. Barks, Gilliatt and Nieder each added one ace.
Dig totals included Gracie Meyer (11), Nieder (eight), Figas (five), Tovo (two), Kroeter (one), Weaver (one) and Gilliatt (one).