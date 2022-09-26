For the second time this season, Washington scored a GAC Central volleyball victory Wednesday over Holt.
For the second time this season, Washington scored a GAC Central volleyball victory Wednesday over Holt.
Washington (6-9, 4-2) conquered Holt (2-10, 1-4) in the road match, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 27-25.
Each of the final two sets went to extra points.
“Holt served aggressively, but our serve receivers did well,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “When we were out of system, our attackers were smart and put the other team in tough spots.”
Jessie Tovo’s 14 kills led the Washington attack.
Chloe Holtmeyer posted 11 kills.
Jillian Huellinghoff and Madison Moore each ended with nine kills.
Others with terminations included Alexis Barks (eight), Jora Weaver (six), Meredith Duncan (two), Gracie Meyer (one) and Abigail Gilliatt (one).
Gilliatt passed for 32 assists.
Olivia Zastrow contributed 18 assists.
Barks and Meyer each ended with one assist.
“Our setters, Abigail Gilliatt and Olivia Zastrow, did a nice job running our offense and getting all of our attackers involved,” Moritz said. “Jessie Tovo, Jillian Huellinghoff, Chloe Holtmeyer, and Madison Moore led our offense.”
Barks, Moore and Weaver each posted one block.
Aces were served by Taylor Hoelscher, Gilliatt, Barks and Meyer.
Digs totals for the match included Meyer (19), Tovo (14), Gilliatt (11), Hoelscher (seven), Huellinghoff (seven), Barks (six), Zastrow (five), Holtmeyer (three), Weaver (three), Sydney Harbath (two) and Cierra Murrell (one).
The Lady Jays next play Tuesday at the Hermann Invitational Tournament, starting at 4 p.m.
The Tuesday pool also features Gateway Legacy, Lutheran North and Hermann.
