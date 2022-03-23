For the third season in a row, no team at the Warrenton Soccer Classic could best the Washington Lady Jays.
Washington (3-0) swept the field to win the event for the third time in as many tries dating back to 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Lady Jays started Friday with an 8-0 win over Fulton (0-3). Saturday, Washington defeated both Warrenton (2-1), 6-0, and St. Clair (2-1), 4-3.
Fulton
After a 5-0 first half, Washington was able to put an early end to the first game of the season.
The Lady Jays tallied three goals in the final period, last striking at the 70-minute mark to end the game via mercy rule.
Avery Lanemann led the way with a hat trick, scoring three goals and posting one assist.
Sadie Miller scored a brace, including the team’s first goal of the season.
Madison Moore scored one goal and was credited with two assists.
Presley Kiser added one goal and one assist.
Addison Vodnansky scored a goal.
Brooke Owens notched two assists.
Jersey Tinsley made one assist.
Goalkeeper Nora Mendoza needed just one save to record the shutout.
Warrenton
Washington scored four goals in the first half of Saturday’s first game of the day before adding two more scores in the second period.
Mendoza shared the shutout with Brianna Hellmann Sainz.
Hellmann made the only save the Lady Jays’ recorded in the contest.
Moore and Vodnansky scored two goals apiece.
Kiser and Lanemann each recorded a goal and an assist.
Owens posted two assists.
Maddie Grimes contributed an assist.
Totals
Lanemann scored six total goals in the tournament and made two assists, tying for the St. Louis area lead in goals as of Monday morning.
Moore was close behind with five goals and two assists.