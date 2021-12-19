The Lady Jays conceded zero points Wednesday.
Washington’s girls wrestling squad posted a 63-6 GAC Central victory against Ft. Zumwalt South on the road in a co-ed dual Wednesday. The Ft. Zumwalt South boys beat Washington, 50-30.
Girls
There was just one contested match in the girls dual, as Washington’s Nina Zimmermann scored a 6-5 decision win at 105 pounds against Sarah Morrison.
The Lady Jays won 10 matches by forfeit. Neither side fielded wrestlers at 159 or 194.
Washington’s forfeit winners included Hope Jett (110), Julia Donnelly (115), Kendra Bliss (120), Lindsay Sprung (125), Annelise Obermark (130), Stella Secor (135), Brianna James (141), Maggie Ortmann (149), Shelby Whitacre (174) and Paytin Welsh (235).
Olivia Atkins (100) won Zumwalt South’s six points with an unopposed victory.
Boys
Washington won three of the 11 contested matches in the boys dual, in addition to earning two wins by forfeit.
Devon Deckelman (126) was a winner for the Blue Jays against Zach Tihen by disqualification, resulting in six Washington points.
Joey Avitia (195) pinned Trenten Fetter in 2:40.
Gavin Holtmeyer (285) closed out the meet on a high note, pinning Joseph Kaufman in 4:24.
Ryan Mueller (170) and Owen Burge (182) were unopposed by the Bulldogs.
Ft. Zumwalt South won seven matches by pin, one by forfeit and one by decision.
Logan Mayer (138) was the Bulldogs’ winner at Washington’s open weight.
Ashton Atkins (106) pinned Parker Kelpe in 37 seconds.
Ryan Poropat (113) topped Couper Deckard in 1:25.
Nick Baker (120) scored the pin in 4:49 against Parker Kelpe.
Joseph Kenny (132) covered Tristen Koehmstedt in 3:02.
Koen Erickson (145) finished his match with Graham Burge in 1:25.
At 152 pounds, Kaelen Raible and Washington’s Casey Olszowka went the full three periods with Raible earning the decision victory, 5-1.
Jeric Gumbahin (160) pinned Brendin Voss in 4:36.
Jayden Moffett (220) got Zumwalt South’s final pin, topping Tanner Schwoeppe in 1:33.
Both Washington teams will head across the state for the two-day Raytown South Invitational Friday and Saturday.