Scoring goals in each half, the Washington soccer Lady Jays shut out crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday to conclude Blue Cat Cup Blue Pool play, 2-0.
Playing at home in a steady light rain, the Lady Jays (7-7) finished second in the pool with the win over Borgia (3-9-2).
“Borgia played really well,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “They’re missing some kids. Obviously, they’ll be better when we play them again. I was proud of our kids. We’ve had a rough little stretch and I thought we put together a good first 25 minutes.”
Washington plays Union (11-1-1) Friday at 5:45 p.m. for third place at Union’s Stierberger Stadium.
Borgia meets Pacific (9-6-1) for the consolation title at 4 p.m.
“It’s always fun to play Pacific,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They’re a good team. They do play aggressive and they’re very quick. I think it will be a good game.”
Ft. Zumwalt North, which defeated Pacific Thursday in the other pool game, 4-0, faces Rock Bridge for the title at 7:30 p.m. Ft. Zumwalt North tied Union, 1-1, but advanced to the title match due to a better result against Pacific.
Washington pressured Borgia’s net early and took the lead in the 13th minute when Presley Kiser launched a shot from the right side, which got into the net.
“Presley Kiser put in a nice goal to relieve some pressure,” Fischer said.
Washington led at the half, 1-0.
In the second half, the Lady Jays got a goal from Brooke Owens, which somehow snuck into the net with 29:48 to play.
Owens was in the right corner and crossed the ball on the ground. Somehow, it stayed in bounds, took a slight deflection and had just enough energy to roll across the line.
“That goal came on a bunch of effort from Brooke Owens,” Fischer said. “She put a ball into a dangerous spot and their keeper misplayed it. She snuck a wet ball inside a wet post. A goal’s a goal.”
Borgia had one big chance in the second half. Abby Schutte launched a long free kick, which was labeled for just under the crossbar, but Brianna Hellmann was able to make a save to preserve the shutout.
“Abby does a real nice job from 25 to 30 yards out if we have a free kick,” Severino said. “I thought it was perfectly placed. That goalie made one heck of a save, timed it perfectly, jumped when she was supposed to, and was very aggressive about it. Good shot, good save.”
Fischer agreed.
“That was a heck of a ball played above her head and she made a heck of a save,” Fischer said. “That was big because that would have put Borgia down by one and put pressure on us.”
Hellmann was able to preserve the shutout. Borgia played Madison Lammert in goal into the second half and she allowed both goals. Leah Chilton finished out the game.
Severino praised the play of freshman Clara Heggemann, who saw action in one of her first varsity matches.
First game
In the night’s first game, Ft. Zumwalt West secured the Red Pool title with a 4-0 win over Pacific.
“I’m bringing up a common thread,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “The rain seems to bring missed opportunities. We seem to struggle when the elements aren’t perfect.”
Ft. Zumwalt West had tied Union in the opening game, 1-1. Union beat Pacific Wednesday, 2-0.
“They had quickness and stamina,” Kelm said. “I was most impressed with their passing game. I think we ran ragged, chasing too much.”
Olivia Ortt, Cheing Hai Christen, Morgan Smith and Lydia Kotsis scored for the Lady Jaguars. Tori Bockstadter and Morgan Smith posted assists while Madeline Lotspeich posted the shutout.
Kelm said injuries and the fact the team is playing three games in three days played a role in some changes she made in the lineup through the contest.
“We had two more injuries tonight,” she said. “Lexi Clark and Emmaline Steel were struggling a little bit, so that impacted how we played tonight.”
Kelm said the team is looking forward to playing Borgia.
“They’re excited about that,” Kelm said. “I chose to keep a couple of my starters off just to get a rest because three games is quite a lot when we had been off for five days.”
Kelm praised Rhyan Murphy for stepping in to play defense and Shelby Kelemen for filling in for Steel in net for a bit.