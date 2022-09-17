The golf Lady Jays won by a convincing 30 strokes in Tuesday’s home dual.
The golf Lady Jays won by a convincing 30 strokes in Tuesday’s home dual.
Washington shot 178 to defeat GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt North’s 218.
Freshman Abby Blackwell took medalist honors for the Lady Jays. Her 38 led all golfers on the day.
“Abby is really starting to understand how to get around the course and how to keep herself out of real trouble,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “For a 14-year-old to have that much knowledge is a credit to her ability to focus during the season and outside of the season on her game.”
Ella Martin carded the second-lowest score, a 42.
Washington’s No. 3 golfer, Molly Buschmann, also undercut all the Zumwalt North scores with a 46.
“Ella and Molly also had great rounds today,” Fischer said. “Molly continues to work through an injury, but stays focused when things aren’t feeling great for her to shoot two good scores in a row. It is exciting watching Ella have success because she worked very hard all summer on her game.”
Rounding out the Washington card were Isabella Fitzgerald (52), Lilly Nieder (54) and Ali Fournier (66).
Mackenzie Valentine shot a 47 to lead Zumwalt North on the day.
Other scores for the visitors included Grace Grafton (54), Heidi Ketchum (58), Rylie Valentine (59), Alexandra Marsala (60) and Shayna Nobbe (64).
The Lady Jays golfed at home again Wednesday in a dual meet against Winfield and at North Point Thursday. Next up is a road dual Tuesday at Warrenton, starting at 3:30 p.m.
