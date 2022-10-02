The Washington Lady Jays achieved their seventh conference victory of the season Tuesday.
Washington (24-3, 7-0) completed its season series with Ft. Zumwalt South (9-8, 3-4) at Lakeview Park, 11-3.
After a scoreless inning, the Lady Bulldogs threw a run on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning only to fall behind as Washington scored twice in the home half.
The Lady Jays extended their lead with single runs in the third and fourth frames.
Zumwalt South scored twice in the fifth, but the Lady Jays responded with a five-run rally in the home half before adding a final two insurance runs in the sixth.
“We had a tough time getting going,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “You can’t do that late in a season, otherwise somebody is going to sneak up in the late innings and get you. So, it was good our kids got going in the fifth inning and put five runs on the board.”
Lauren Opfer was the winning pitcher, followed in the circle by Lacy Monzyk in relief.
Opfer pitched four innings and allowed three runs on three hits and five walks, striking out five.
Monzyk fired three shutout innings with one strikeout, allowing one hit and two walks.
“Lauren didn’t have her best outing, but she’s still 7-1 and Lacy came in and took care of business for her,” Young said.
Maddie Guevara, Taylor Brown, Kelsie Holtmeyer, Myla Inman and Emily Bruckerhoff each had two hits for Washington.
Bruckerhoff tripled, singled, walked, scored and drove in three runs.
Guevara doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases and scored three runs.
Inman singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two.
Holtmeyer singled twice and walked.
Brown singled twice and drove in three runs.
Grace Molitor singled and scored.
Lacy Monzyk walked and was hit by a pitch.
Christine Gerling walked, stole a base and scored.
Loren Thurmon was hit by a pitch.
Elizabeth Reed stole two bases.
Zumwalt South managed four hits, all singles by Kylie Rudd, Morgan Thomas, Lexie Griggs and Kathryn Mawer.
The Lady Jays will host Ft. Zumwalt North Monday at Lakeview Park. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
