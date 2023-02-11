The last regularly scheduled swim of the season is in the books for the Lady Jays.
Washington fell to Ft. Zumwalt North, 112-51, Tuesday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in the final dual meet of the season.
All that remains for the team is the Class 1 state swimming and diving championships Feb. 17-18. The list of state qualifiers have not yet been determined.
Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland reported the team’s top finishers were Dayton Griesheimer in the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team of Zoey Ziegler, Maddy Henderson, Ellie Williams and Ava Kauffeld.
Moreland also reported Mia Mahon recorded a new personal record in the 100 freestyle (1:05.53).
The state championships will be held back at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Preliminary heats are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, with the championship and consolation finals to begin at 1 p.m Saturday, Feb. 18.
