Ten up, 10 down.
Washington (25-5, 10-0) topped all comers in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central division this season, completing the league play sweep Friday with a 14-0 home win against Francis Howell North (15-10, 7-3).
The Lady Jays put things well in hand early in the contest with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, followed by six more runs in the bottom of the second.
Washington tacked on an extra two runs in the bottom of the fourth for good measure.
That was vastly more run support than ace pitcher Taylor Brown needed as she held Howell North to one hit across five innings, striking out 12 and walking two.
Left fielder Emily Bruckerhoff provided the big pop in the contest, hitting her fifth home run of the season out to right field in the first inning.
Brown connected at the plate for two hits, a double and a single, walked and drove in a run.
Christine Gerling, Myla Inman, Maddie Guevara, Loren Thurmon and Grace Molitor each singled.
Walks were also issued to Lacy Monzyk and Gerling.
Gerling, Guevara, Lexi Lewis, Bruckerhoff and Elizabeth Reed each scored twice. Monzyk, Inman, Lauren Opfer and Ella Lause all scored once.
Guevara drove in three runs. Inman, Bruckerhoff and Thurmon had two RBIs apiece.
Molitor drove in one.
Lause was hit by a pitch.
Gerling, Inman, Lewis, Opfer and Reed each stole a base.
Washington concluded the regular season Monday at Union and opened postseason play in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament Tuesday against Cor Jesu at Lakeview Park.
Higher seeds host semifinal games.
The district’s No. 1 seed, Rockwood Summit will host the title game.