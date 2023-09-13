Washington’s tennis Lady Jays put the first tournament of their second season in the books Saturday.
Washington (2-5) was defeated in pool play by Parkway West (8-2), 5-1, and Troy (3-7), 5-3, and in the knockout round by Holt (5-5), 5-2, at the Troy Tournament.
Each contest is played under a best-of-nine format with six ranked singles matchups and three ranked doubles games.
The singles matchups run concurrently, but some matchups were left incomplete at the tournament once one school reached the five points necessary to secure the team win.
“Parkway West is the strongest team we have faced to date by far, including Villa Duchesne at Districts in 2022,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “At No. 2 singles, June Steinman had a big win over Parkway West. At No. 5 singles, Nora Mendoza lost a nail-biter in a tiebreaker, 10-8.”
The Lady Jays had a prior match this season with Holt that resulted in an 8-1 loss.
“We improved against Holt from the dual match on Sept. 5,” Stahlhuth said. “We had commanding wins at first doubles and first singles. We lost close matches second and third doubles.”
Washington’s No. 1 singles, Evie Bryson, went 2-1. After a 6-0 loss to Parkway West ace Mireya Davis, Bryson came back to defeat Troy’s No. 1, Eleena Olle, 6-1, and Holt’s top player, Riley Casper, 6-2.
Steinman, Washington’s No. 2 singles, gained the team’s lone win over Parkway West, a 6-2 defeat of Josephine Shank. Steinman lost, 7-6, to Troy’s Maggie Huster and 6-4 against Holt’s Jennifer Nelson.
At No. 3 singles for Washington, Madelyn Stecko lost to Troy’s Angelia Witt, 6-4 and Holt’s Amber Hutcherson, 6-1. Her match with Parkway West’s Emily Heigham was stopped at a 4-4 tie.
Elliana Weiler completed one singles match as the No. 4 for Washington, a 6-0 loss to Holt’s Lauren Hutcherson.
Washington’s No. 5, Liz Davis, completed a 6-1 loss to Troy’s Phoebe Grover.
Mendoza played as Washington’s No. 6 singles. After a 6-6 regulation draw with Troy’s Aubrey Higgins, she lost the tiebreaker, 10-8, for a 7-6 loss on the scoresheet.
Washington’s top doubles team of Bryson and Stecko fell to Parkway West’s tandem of David and Shank, 6-0. They rebounded with a 6-1 win over Troy’s Olle and Huster and a 6-1 win over Holt’s Elise Bodine and Casper.
Steinman and Weiler played together as Washington’s second doubles tandem, sandwiching a 6-4 win over Troy’s Jlynn Humphrey and Witte between a 6-3 loss to Parkway West’s Anwitha Madamanchi and Fiona Bina and a 6-4 loss to Holt’s Amber Hutcherson and Lauren Hutcherson.
Kate Hill and Ava Craven served as Washington’s third doubles team against Parkway West and Holt. They lost, 6-1, to Parkway West’s Lia Emry and Skye DeBauch and 7-5 to Holt’s. Audrey Talley and Nelson.
Against Troy, Washington’s third doubles team was Caroline Heimos and Sadie Alu. They lost, 6-0, to Emily Arnold and Grover.
The Lady Jays have a busy week lined up with road matches at Ft. Zumwalt North and Troy Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their next home match, held at Phoenix Park, Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt South at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.