It had been 48 years since Washington could call one of its athletic teams a state champion.
That changed Friday in Springfield as the Washington softball Lady Jays (32-5) brought home the Class 4 championship by virtue of an 11-0 win against Rolla (31-9) in the state final.
Although Washington athletes have earned multiple individual state championships, this is just the second MSHSAA athletic team title in the school’s history, the first being the 1973 Class 3 football championship.
“It’s amazing,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “It’s really special, and it’s been so long. We were really close in 2016 and 2017 with soccer going second place. So we’ve been close. Now, we’ve knocked down that hurdle. Hopefully Washington’s going to have quite a few here for a while.”
Sophomore Taylor Brown earned the win in the circle, her 18th pitching victory of the year with a complete-game two-hit shutout. In five innings, she recorded 13 strikeouts, walked two and allowed two Rolla doubles.
“I think it shows how much work we’ve put in throughout the season,” Brown said of the team being able to win decisively in the final two games. “Especially since last year when we lost in the district’s first round, we set a goal that we were going to get past the first round of districts and even win. Once we got there, just hard work and great effort and great attitudes have put us here.”
Washington’s bats gave Brown five runs of breathing room in the first inning.
“Once we put five up, I knew they couldn’t score six off of Taylor,” King said. “I knew it was over. Whether we were going to go seven (innings) or six, I didn’t know, but I knew they weren’t scoring even three runs off her.”
The score held at 5-0 before Rolla’s proverbial finger plugging the dam gave way, allowing Washington to break through for a final six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The game concluded after just five innings due to the mercy rule.
“I’m going to miss it a lot, but I’m glad it could end like this,” Lexi Lewis, the team’s only senior, said. “It’s been unbelievable. It feels like a dream. It still hasn’t set in yet. It feels unreal.”
Sophomore Christine Gerling went 3-3 at the plate with a double, a single, two runs scored and one run batted in.
Gerling was 6-6 at the dish for the day, having also gone 3-3 in the semifinal round a few hours earlier.
Lewis singled, scored and drove in a run.
Junior Loren Thurmon, who had flown out twice to the warning track in the semifinal game earlier in the day, ripped the big hit of the first inning in the championship game with a two-RBI double to right field. She later sacrificed twice and drove in two runs.
“I finally got to prove my point of working hard, and it finally showed,” Thurmon said. “I’m so happy that it happened in the championship game.”
Junior Myla Inman singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Junior Emily Bruckerhoff singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Brown singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Sophomore Maddie Guevara singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Sophomore Lacy Monzyk singled and scored.
Freshman Grace Molitor singled and drove in two runs.
Sophomore Elizabeth Reed served as a pinch runner, scoring two runs.
The state win culminated a run that saw the Lady Jays eliminate the defending Class 4 state champions, Webster Groves, then take down the first and second ranked teams in the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association’s final poll, Rockwood Summit and Farmington, in the district championship and state quarterfinal rounds, respectively.
That left Washington feeling confident coming into the state tournament, held at Springfield’s Killian Sports Complex, Parkview High School and Central High School.
“This is just a great team,” King said. “It’s been a lot of fun. The coaches were phenomenal. They really helped. I didn’t have to do anything with calling pitches. I just had to work with my defense and help with the hitters.”
The team rewrote the school’s record books along the way, setting new season records for nearly every individual statistic.
The team won a program record 32 games, and the two state playoff wins Friday allowed the team to extend its new record winning streak to 19 games in a row, surpassing the mark of 18 set by the team last fall.
“It’s crazy,” Thurmon said. “This is the first thing I’ve dreamed of. So many thoughts are going through my head — it’s crazy. I never thought this could happen, and it’s finally here.”