Washington’s Lady Jay defense gutted it out at the end.
Despite not scoring any points in the final 4:14 of play, Washington (1-1) made a seven-point lead hold down the stretch at Pacific (0-1) for a 33-32 victory.
The win was the first for Head Coach Adam Meyer in his first season with the team.
“Oh my goodness,” Meyer said. “We call it fists, our man-to-man. The girls really grinded it out and you’ve got to give Pacific a lot of credit because their girls did not quit. Coach (Melanie) Missey did an outstanding job with their game plan. They packed it in and made it tough on us too.”
Pacific applied full-court pressure in the final period to hold Washington off the scoreboard for the final four minutes.
“With some of our guards being sick, we just had to play up to where we can,” Missey said. “Putting that press on them, I was hoping after watching game film on them against Farmington, we could (get them to) turn the ball over a few times and put the ball in the bucket (that way).”
Points were at a premium in the first half as Washington held a 4-2 lead after one quarter and Pacific took a 10-9 edge into halftime.
Both teams found a way to take the lid off the basket in the third quarter, combining for 28 points in the period after just 19 points were scored in the entire first half.
Washington senior Olivia Reed played a big part in the scoring outburst, putting through three triples in the quarter.
Reed scored 10 of her game high 14 points in those eight minutes.
“She basically took control in the third quarter and saved us, actually,” Meyer said. “You go from scoring nine points in the first half to scoring 16 in the third quarter — that’s quite a jump. She’s been running the show for us, being the point guard and doing a real good job for us.”
Gabby Lindemann and Elizabeth Reed both put through eight points.
Emma Briggs finished with two points and Emily McCormack added one.
“Emma Briggs and Gabby Lindemann pretty much played the entire game,” Meyer said. “They both did an outstanding job. Emma hit to free throws down the stretch and Gabby provided an inside presence.”
Lexi Clark led for Pacific with 10 points, including a two-point make with 10 seconds to go to draw the Lady Indians within one point.
However, Pacific was not able to regain possession after that for a shot to take the lead.
“We just had to keep working and try new things,” Missey said. “I’m glad my girls stepped it up tonight and finally found out if we drove to the basket, we could hopefully make the basket or get to the free-throw line. Unfortunately, it also hurt us at the end with eight missed free throws.”
Anastasia Cox scored the first six Pacific points of the game. That was her final point total
Molly Prichard added six points, all in the fourth quarter.
Rhyan Murphy and Campbell Short each tallied four points.
Trinity Brandhorst scored two points to round out the Pacific scorebook.
The Lady Jays will next play Tuesday at Union, starting at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a varsity boys game.
Pacific goes to St. Francis Borgia Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
