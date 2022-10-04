Even playing without its usual starting lineup, the Washington Lady Jays were able to remain dominant in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Thursday.
Washington (26-3, 8-0) officially clinched at least a share of the conference crown by winning on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North (10-14, 3-6), 18-4.
Wentzville Liberty (8-2) would have to win its final two league games and have Washington lose both of its remaining league games to force a split of the league title.
The Lady Jays tallied three runs int he first inning and three in the third to go ahead 6-0 before a four-run outburst by the home team in the bottom of the third.
However, that was where the Lady Panthers’ scoring stopped while Washington went on to add five more runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth to conclude the game two innings early.
Grace Molitor clubbed two home runs, giving her seven on the season to tie the program single-season record set by teammate Emily Bruckerhoff last year.
Molitor finished the game with three runs batted in.
Maddie Guevara went 4-4 at the dish with a triple, a double, two singles, three stolen bases, four runs scored and four RBIs. She finished just a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
Loren Thurmon singled three times, stole a base, scored and collected four RBIs.
Lacy Monzyk rapped out three singles, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Elizabeth Reed singled three times, stole three bases and scored three times.
Ella Lause doubled, singled and scored twice.
Myla Inman tripled, walked, stole two bases and scored three times.
Kendall Nix singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Lauren Opfer, the winning pitcher in the circle, reached on a walk.
In four innings pitched, Opfer allowed four runs on four hits and four walks. She fanned eight batters.
Lacy Monzyk pitched the final inning, striking out two and not allowing any hits or walks.
The Lady Jays play Ft. Zumwalt North again Monday at Lakeview Park, starting at 4:30 p.m.