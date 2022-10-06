A senior slugger delivered a pair of home runs on senior night to etch her name deeper into the Washington softball record book.

Emily Bruckerhoff swatted the 13th and 14th home runs of her varsity career Monday as the Lady Jays (26-3, 9-0) defeated Ft. Zumwalt North (11-14, 3-6), 13-3, clinching sole possession of the team’s third consecutive GAC Central title.