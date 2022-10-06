A senior slugger delivered a pair of home runs on senior night to etch her name deeper into the Washington softball record book.
Emily Bruckerhoff swatted the 13th and 14th home runs of her varsity career Monday as the Lady Jays (26-3, 9-0) defeated Ft. Zumwalt North (11-14, 3-6), 13-3, clinching sole possession of the team’s third consecutive GAC Central title.
Bruckerhoff entered the game tied with Jena Monehan for the program’s career home run record with 12.
The senior left fielder was 3-3 at the plate. In addition to her two home runs, she also tripled. Bruckerhoff finished the game with five runs batted in.
Taylor Brown was the winning pitcher. She fanned 11 batters across four no-hit innings with no walks.
A runner reaching on a dropped third strike in the first inning was the only baserunner Brown allowed.
“She struck out 10 batters in the first three innings,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “She was hitting 66 miles per hour last night. She’s really getting zoned in and hitting her spots.”
Bruckerhoff then pitched in the fifth inning. In 0.2 of an inning, she walked three batters and was charged with two runs.
“She’s been begging me all year to have a chance to pitch,” Young said. “She got to throw and inning, got two outs and then we brought all three seniors off together to a round of applause.”
Lauren Opfer came on for the final out. She allowed an unearned run on two hits.
Senior third baseman Myla Inman singled twice in the contest, walked, stole three bases, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Brown doubled, walked and drove in two runs.
Lacy Monzyk singled, walked, stole a base and scored two runs.
Kendall Nix singled, stole and scored.
Grace Molitor walked three times, stole three bases and scored twice.
Christine Gerling walked twice and stole a base.
Maddie Guevara walked once, was hit by a pitch twice, stole four bases and scored twice.
Kelsie Holtmeyer drew a walk.
Elizabeth Reed stole two bases.
Washington concludes league play Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt East at 4:30 p.m. with a chance to run the table.