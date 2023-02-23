The Washington swimming Lady Jays reached new heights in the depths of the St. Peters Rec-Plex Saturday.
A program seeking its first state medals, the Lady Jays left the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships with hardware from two separate races.
Junior Ava Kauffeld placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.14, and the 200 medley relay team of juniors Zoey Ziegler, Maddy Henderson and Kauffeld and senior Ellie Williams took seventh place in 1:56.79.
“(This was) huge,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said of the relay finish. “We’ve been to state before in the prelims. This group broke into the second day last year with the consolation race. I think this is the first time we’ve had a relay medal at state. It’s hard work. They put in the time and clear thinking always prevails.”
The Lady Jays had the seventh best time in Friday’s prelims for the 200 medley relay, ending the race with a slightly better mark than their finals time, 1:55.75.
“It was a really emotional experience after we found out,” Ziegler said. “We all started crying and it was a really good moment with our coach. Today is more exciting because we actually got the medal.”
The medley relay was the first race of the day, propping the Lady Jays up on the podium at the very start.
“I feel like I’m less emotional today because yesterday I just couldn’t believe it, but today I’m more proud of us,” Henderson said. “It means the world that we can be able to do this, not only for ourselves and for our coach, but for our school, that we can represent Washington here in front of the whole state and show them that even though we’re a little school, we can do great things.”
Washington went on to finish 15th in the Class 1 team standings with 48 total points.
Kauffeld’s third-place swim in the 100 breaststroke came as the 11th of 12 events Saturday. She had a slightly better time (1:07.53) in Friday’s preliminary heats, but maintained her third-place seeding in the finals.
“I’m very excited and happy with how I did,” Kauffeld said. “It was a little nerve racking, but I was pumped up and knew that I could handle it.”
Kauffeld individually accounted for 21 of the Lady Jays’ 48 team points between that finish in the 100 breaststroke and a 12th-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:15.58).
The relay team scored 24 points for placing seventh.
The final three points came via Ziegler’s 14th place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:03.18).
Washington qualified for the state meet in three other races, but did not advance to the second day of competition.
Only the top 16 times in each race advanced with the top eight swimming in the championship final and ninth through 16th place competing in the consolation race.
Williams, Henderson, Kauffeld and Ziegler placed 20th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.74.
Ziegler posted a 27th-place finish in the 100 freestyle (58.4).
Williams and Henderson teamed with junior Mia Mahon and freshman Dayton Griesheimer for a 31st-place outing in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.28.
Williams is one of five seniors on Washington’s team this year and the only state qualifier that won’t be eligible to return next season.
“I’m just super excited to have gotten to experience this because this is my last year to do it,” Williams said. “I’m must taking it all in. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs and it feels really good to see the big prize at the end.”
Washington expects to have 75 percent of its medal-winning relay team back for another crack next year.
“The beauty of the situation is I have some flexibility with the girls,” Moreland said. “They’re not just singularly talented in one stroke. I can look for another 50 freestyle swimmer for that spot or I can move things around and try to make it fit again, just differently.”