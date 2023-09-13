Ending on three consecutive shutouts, the Washington softball Lady Jays won the Seckman Tournament in dominant fashion Friday and Saturday.
Washington (14-1-1) defeated Farmington (6-4), 13-3, Union (6-5), 6-0, and Festus (5-6), 14-0, in pool play.
For the championship, the Lady Jays topped Francis Howell North (7-6), 9-0.
Christine Gerling and Maddie Guevara each had nine hits to lead Washington offensively on the weekend.
Guevara batted 9-12 with a double, seven stolen bases, 10 runs scored and five RBIs.
Gerling batted 9-15 with two doubles, five steals, six runs and five RBIs.
Kendall Nix collected eight hits with a home run, two doubles, a stolen base, five runs scored and six RBIs.
Taylor Brown batted 7-11 with two home runs, five doubles, three runs scored and 10 RBIs.
Lacy Monzyk posted four hits with three steals, two runs and two RBIs.
Grace Molitor recorded three hits, all doubles, stole two bases, scored five runs and drove in five.
Madisen Meyer collected three hits with two steals, a run scored and seven RBIs.
Kelsie Holtmeyer went 2-5 with a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs.
Elizabeth Reed tripled, singled, stole a base and scored.
Ellie Hopen made her varsity debut, going 1-2 with a run scored.
Chloe Mueller stole a base and scored three runs.
Maddie Kluesner stole a base and scored once.
In the pitching circle, Brown tossed 12 innings and went 2-0 on the tournament. She pitched the pool play matchup against Farmington and the championship game against Howell North.
Against Farmington, Brown allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
In the title game, Brown struck out 10 and held Howell North off the scoreboard while scattering four hits and two walks.
Lauren Opfer, after suffering a knee injury earlier in the week, returned to pitch two shutout innings against Festus. She walked one and allowed three hits.
Monzyk fired five shutout innings against Union, striking out four with no walks and three hits.
Monzyk also pitched one inning against Festus, striking out one and allowing no hits and no walks.
Hopen fired four shutout innings, two against Union and two against Festus. Against Union, she allowed one hit and struck out two. Against Festus, she struck out three and did not allow a hit.
Hopen did not walk a batter in either appearance.
Against Farmington, the Lady Jays tallied three runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Farmington scored its only three runs in the top of the fourth.
Union’s Fallyn Blankenship held the Lady Jays to six runs in their pool play matchup with Washington getting one run in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Against Festus, Washington concluded the game in the fifth inning after scoring five times in the bottom of the first, six times in the second and three times in the third.
Almost all of the damage in the championship game came during an eight-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Lady Jays were leading 1-0 at that point after a solo run in the bottom of the second.
From one tournament to another, Washington began playing in Webster Groves’ tournament Monday at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex. The Lady Jays are the defending champions of the event, which concludes Wednesday.
