Lady Jays claim Seckman crown
By Arron Hustead
The Washington softball Lady Jays hit peak form in Arnold this weekend, defeating opponents at the Seckman Tournament by a combined score of 41-3.
Washington (15-2) swept pool play at the event Friday and Saturday before polishing off St. Dominic (10-4) in Saturday’s championship game, 10-0.
In pool matchups, the Lady Jays defeated Ft. Zumwalt West (6-3), 11-1, Seckman (9-5), 6-0, and Pacific (6-7), 14-2.
“I really thought for the whole tournament, after a long week of seven games, we really put it together well,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “That was outstanding. Not only did our pitchers perform really well, but we had a string of eight home runs.”
Championship
Washington flattened the Lady Crusaders in the finals of the tournament behind a two-hit shutout from ace pitcher Taylor Brown.
Brown fired six innings for the complete-game victory, striking out 14 and issuing just one walk.
The Lady Jays tallied three runs in the first inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth to stop the contest one-inning early.
“This comes at a great time, the midway point of the season,” Young said. “We’re reaching the point where we should be playing even better in the second half of the year than we did in the first half and I think we’re there.”
Washington tallied 14 hits.
Brown and Grace Molitor led the Washington bats with three hits apiece.
Molitor tripled, singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Brown doubled, singled twice, scored and drove in two.
Myla Inman doubled, singled, scored and drove in three.
Lacy Monzyk singled twice and scored twice.
Emily Bruckerhoff singled twice, stole a base and drove in one.
Kendall Nix had the biggest knock, a two-run home run in the third inning. She also walked.
Maddie Guevara singled and scored.
Elizabeth Reed stole three bases.
Pool
The Lady Jays batted a combined 31-74 (.419) across the three pool matches and slugged seven home runs in those contests.
Monzyk went 8-11 with two doubles, seven runs scored, two runs batted in and two stolen bases.
Brown was 5-12 with a home run, three doubles, a run scored and six batted in.
Molitor went 4-7 with two home runs, a double, two walks, three stolen bases, four runs and five RBIs.
Gerling batted 4-8 with a home run, a double, a walk, a stolen base, three runs scored and three driven in.
Guevara was 4-8 with five runs scored, three stolen bases and was twice hit by pitches.
Inman went 3-8 with two home runs, a walk, a hit by pitch, two runs scored and four driven in.
Bruckerhoff homered and doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored four times and drove in three.
Reed singled, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and stole three bases.
Lauren Opfer was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in two runs.
Nix walked, was hit by a pitch, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in two.
Brown pitched against Zumwalt West in the first game of the tournament. She struck out six batters over five innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks.
Opfer pitched against Seckman, shutting out the Lady Jaguars for all six innings. She recorded six strikeouts and allowed six hits with one walk.
Monzyk took the circle against Pacific. She pitched all five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.
Brown set new program career records both at the plate and in the circle with 28 doubles, surpassing the old mark of 26 set by now assistant coach Logan Schamerloh (Stapp), and 489 strikeouts, surpassing the old mark of 476 set by Casey Moran.
Washington jumps directly from one tournament into another. The Lady Jays began the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown Monday, playing Kirkwood and the tournament host, Webster Groves, in Pool A.
The 12-team tournament is scheduled to conclude Wednesday.