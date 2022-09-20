The 20th win of the season took a few extra outs to get to.
Washington (20-2) conquered the Suburban Softball Showdown Wednesday in Affton, defeating Lafayette (9-6) in the tournament’s championship game, 2-1.
The game went to nine innings before the Lady Jays were able to push across the deciding run on a sacrifice fly from senior Myla Inman.
“Luckily, in the ninth inning, Myla was able to put us over the top there,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Taylor (Brown) had a really good game from the rubber. She’s going to have spurts where she has some struggles, but she’s pitched great three days in a row here.”
The pitching matchup was as good as they come.
Brown, the Washington ace, fired nine innings of two-hit ball while recording 15 strikeouts to get the win.
Brown issued three walks.
Lafayette pitcher Abby Carr also threw all nine innings. She allowed three hits and walked two while striking out eight.
“We had a tough time,” Young said. “Abby Carr is a really tough pitcher. She had gas tonight. We were piecing together some hits here and there. In the late innings, we were able to play a little bit of small ball and get some bunts in.”
For Brown, the nine-inning feat came just 24 hours after recording all 21 outs via strikeout in a 7-5 victory over Rockwood Summit in the semifinal round.
Two of Washington’s hits came off the bat of Christine Gerling, who bunted for a hit both times.
Kelsie Holtmeyer had the other hit, singling through the right side of the infield in the third inning.
Gerling scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. After bunting her way aboard, she moved to third on a fielding error.
Emily Bruckerhoff drove Gerling in on a productive groundout.
After Brown sat down in order the first 10 batters she faced, back-to-back walks and Lillian Ware’s bloop single just past the infield allowed Lafayette to even the score in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Jays missed on a golden opportunity in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded and nobody out, but back-to-back forceouts at the plate and an unsuccessful surprise bunt with the bases loaded and two out ended the chance.
However, Washington made short work of the Lafayette bats in the bottom of the eighth to extend the game another inning and set the stage for the win.
Gerling’s second bunt single led off the top of the eighth and advanced the free runner from the international tiebreaker rule, Grace Molitor, to third base.
Inman’s fly ball to deep center field allowed Molitor to tag up and score the final run.
Washington’s defense held firm in the bottom of the ninth, getting two outs on three bunts from Lafayette’s first three hitters, including a tag on the potential tying run at the plate for the second out.
“I’m really proud of these girls and what they’ve done at the start of this season,” Young said. “But the most important part, as we know from last year, is the end of the season. We’ve got to understand that this is great, use this momentum, but make sure we’re playing well at the end. It’s a marathon.”
The Lady Jays are off until Monday, concluding a run of 22 games played by the team in the span of 20 days.
The Lady Jays resume GAC Central conference play, where they have a 4-0 league record, Monday at Holt. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
