For the second week in a row, the Washington golf Lady Jays left their home course with a tournament victory.
Washington shot a team score of 455 Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club to emerge with the victory in the annual Franklin County Cup.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the second week in a row, the Washington golf Lady Jays left their home course with a tournament victory.
Washington shot a team score of 455 Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club to emerge with the victory in the annual Franklin County Cup.
St. Francis Borgia carded a 535 to finish as the runner-up in the event, followed by St. Clair (551), Union (561) and Sullivan (563). Pacific attended, but did not enter enough players for a team score.
Washington put its stamp on the top of the individual leaderboard as well as the Lady Jays claimed all three of the top spots.
Abby Blackwell shot a 76 (five above par) to lead all golfers in the tournament.
Her teammates, Ella Martin and Molly Buschmann, shot an 83 and an 87, respectively, to rank second and third.
“My golfers played exceptionally well again,” Washington Head Coach Ben Hornback said. “Abby Blackwell shot the lowest round of her high school career at Wolf Hollow. These girls dedicate so much of their free time to improving their games. They are diligent at practice and supportive of each other. It’s not surprising to see the success they are having this year, considering all the work they put in.”
Borgia’s Olivia Wunderlich ranked fourth with 94 strokes.
“Our girls put together their best tournament of the year so far,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Olivia Wunderlich shot a 94, which was good enough for fourth place. She hit the ball so well throughout the day. Her driver was a real asset for her, which hasn’t been the case most of the year.”
Pacific was led by Gillian Bennett, who cracked the top five with 99 strokes.
Next came Washington’s Lily Nieder in sixth place with 100 strokes, then Borgia’s Kate Snider with 101 and Pacific’s Adyson Trower with 102.
Pelster noted Snider collected three birdies on the day.
A three-way tie resulted for ninth place between Union’s Lily Koch and St. Clair’s Caitlin Parmeley and Sicily Humphrey. All three shot a 105.
Also playing for the Lady Jays were Alli Fournier (tied for 14th, 109) and Josie Kemper (18th, 112).
Following Wunderlich and Snider for Borgia’s Lady Knights were Kenadee Foss (17th, 111), Ryley Duffin (T-19th, 114), Charlotte Bogler (T-21st, 115) and Kendall Smith (T-25th, 116).
St. Clair’s Parmeley and Humphrey were backed up by Myah Beeson (12th, 106), Rylee Pelton (27th, 117), Ashley Meek (T-28th, 118) and Cora Conner (31st, 119).
Union followed Koch’s score with a 107 for Ashlyn Blankenship (17th), a 115 for Jaden Rybak (T-21st), a 116 for Alyson Fennessey (T-25th) and a 118 for Macie Horn (T-28th).
Pacific’s Lauryn Schwierjohn carded around of 118 and tied for 28th.
Izzy Peterson turned in Sullivan’s top score of 109, tying for 14th individually. Also playing for the Lady Eagles were Maggie Zweifel (15th, 110), Parker South (T-19th, 114), Abi Smith (T-21st, 115), Kennedy Kloos (T-21st, 115) and Claire Yoest (32nd, 120).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.