With three individual champions and 10 finishes in the top five, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays were a force to be reckoned with at the conference tournament.
Washington accumulated 215 team points to win the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at St. Charles.
Francis Howell Central was the team runner-up with 206 points, followed by Timberland (175), Holt (162) and Ft. Zumwalt North (108) to round out the top five out of the 18-team field.
In GAC wrestling, there are no divisions for the conference tournament and all schools compete in one meet.
Kendra Bliss (125 pounds), Annelise Obermark (135) and Loren Thurmon (170) each rose to the top of their respective weight classes to claim the conference crown.
Bri James (140) and Kristin Sprung (145) both finished as the runner-up.
Ava Griffey (120), Stella Secor (130) and Maggie Ortmann (155) each placed third.
Nina Zimmermann (105) took home fourth place and Lindsey Mueller (100) ended fifth.
Keira Soos (115) and CJ Trevino (190) each wrestle for the Lady Jays, but were both eliminated after two matches.
Washington was without their normal representatives at 110 (Julia Donnelly) and 235 (Paytin Welsh) pounds.
Bliss, coming off a standout showing as the runner-up in her weight class at the Wonder Woman Tournament, ran through the field with four straight pins, defeating St. Charles’ Makenna South (0:09), North Point’s Lily Paige (1:20), Wentzville Liberty’s Lillia Clay (1:05) and Zumwalt East’s Savannah Bateman (0:33).
Obermark swept the 135-pound bracket with wins over Howell North’s Aubrey Peterson (1:43), Timberland’s Ariana Finn (11-3 major decision) and St. Charles’ Hayley Newtown (4:53).
Thurmon was not working by the hour, instead pinning all four of her opponents in under a minute. In order, she defeated North Point’s Dannah Matzenbache (0:27), Warrenton’s Allison Vacek (0:53), Holt’s Breanna Carpio (0:32) and St. Charles West’s Justice Sebree (0:35).
James wrestled to a 2-1 record, reaching the finals with a 4-2 decision over Troy’s Lydia Henke in the semifinal round. Holt’s Maria Slaughter won the bracket with a pin over James in 0:55.
Sprung also went 2-1, defeating Holt’s Lainey Ferrell in the semifinals (2:48). Timberland’s Mina Himmel took the 145-pound championship by 9-0 major decision over Sprung.
Griffey battled to a 3-1 record, ending with a pin of Francis Howell Central’s Stevie Lupo (1:22) in the third-place match.
Secor went 4-1 in the tournament, ending on a 7-0 decision over Timberland’s Emily Sanabria in the medal round.
Ortmann posted a 5-1 record, finishing with a medal-round pin of Timberland’s Nevaeh Finn (1:07).
Zimmermann wrestled to a 3-2 record. In the third-place match, Francis Howell’s Bailey Burbes got the upper hand for a pin in 2:49.
Mueller was 4-2 for the tournament. In her final round, she pinned North Point’s Madison Wilmes (0:49) for fifth place.
The Lady Jays wrestle on the road Wednesday in a conference tri-meet at Holt where they will also compete against Ft. Zumwalt East. Action is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.