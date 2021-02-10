Despite trailing for most of the first half, the Washington basketball Lady Jays were able to recover Saturday, defeating University City, 51-37.
The win gave Washington (6-14) the seventh-place title at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament over the Lady Lions (2-11).
“It was nice to get a win, especially after such a tough loss in the consolation semifinals,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “I was just really happy for these kids to get a W. They did a lot of good things at the end to put it away.”
Sophomore Elizabeth Reed paced the Lady Jays with 22 points, two rebounds and two steals. She hit four three-point baskets.
Light said different players have stepped up at different times throughout the season. Saturday’s bench standout was Taylor Brown, who netted nine points to go with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
“Taylor Brown is going to be a really good player and she did a really good job today,” Light said.
Olivia Reed posted eight points, six assists and a rebound.
Allie Huddleston netted five points to go with nine rebounds and an assist.
Huddleston went 3-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, Washington was 15-28 from the stripe.
All-tournament selection Gabby Lindemann scored all three of her points from the free-throw line. Lindemann, who posted double-doubles in the first two tournament games, also had three rebounds.
Grace Landwehr and Abi Waters finished with two points apiece.
Landwehr also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal before being checked for a head injury.
Waters pulled down four rebounds with two assists.
“We had players go in and do a good job,” Light said. “Joie Heien gave us some good minutes. Abi went in and did a pretty good job. We had different kids stepping in and do some things for us. Grace Landwehr usually never comes out, but when she hit her head, we decided to hold her out.”
University City’s Ehress Cunningham Peoples led the Lady Lions in scoring with 18 points. She was the all-tournament team selection from University City.
Aaliyah Brown scored 10 points in just under a half. She hit two threes and two two-point baskets prior to fouling out with 1:55 to go in the second quarter.
Essence Green was next with four points.
Ayanna Williams and Diamond Taylor scored two points apiece. Zauria Billingsley added one point.
“I think composure was a big thing,” Light said. “We had lost it for a little bit. That’s a couple of games in a row we’ve kept composure as far as pressure being put on us. They did a really good job.”
Game Play
While Washington netted the first basket, the Lady Lions jumped ahead and were up, 13-5, over halfway through the opening quarter.
Washington scored the final three points of the quarter, cutting the gap to 13-8.
Aaliyah Brown knocked down two three-point baskets early in the second quarter to help University City take a 19-12 lead. Then, things stagnated.
For over two minutes, the score remained the same. Then, while dribbling up the floor, Aaliyah Brown was assessed a technical foul. That gave her four fouls and helped to usher in a change of momentum.
Waters hit both free throws and Elizabeth Reed followed with a three-point basket.
A free throw by Taylor Brown and two more by Landwehr gave Washington a 20-19 advantage with 14.4 seconds left in the half.
That was plenty of time for University City, and Cunningham Peoples nailed a three-point shot at the buzzer to give University City a 22-20 advantage at the break.
The Lady Lions netted the first five points of the second half and led 27-20 before Washington bounced back.
Elizabeth Reed hit another three with 3:13 to play, lifting Washington to a 28-27 advantage. The Lady Jays added to it and were up after three quarters, 30-27.
In the fourth quarter, Washington needed time, but started to pull away midway through the quarter. The Lady Jays held on to win by 14, 51-37.