Is there a better preseason test than to play the defending state champions?
Both Timberland and St. Francis Borgia’s softball squads had that opportunity Tuesday, taking on the 2021 Class 4 state champion Washington Lady Jays in a jamboree at Lakeview Park.
Washington, which returns 13 of its 14 players from the state title run, outscored both visiting squads at the event.
Washington overcame Borgia, 12-0, and Timberland, 8-0.
Borgia outscored Timberland, 6-2.
The Lady Jays utilized four different pitchers for two innings each across the two four-inning scrimmages. Washington allowed no runs and only four hits in the eight innings played while issuing zero walks.
“The biggest takeaway is having four pitchers pitch the way they did for us today,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It’s a luxury not a lot of teams have. If somebody has an off day, we’ve got not just one or two, but three choices to go to.”
Against Timberland, Borgia hit the five-run cap in the third inning, doing so on a double-steal play where the ball thrown to third base got by into the outfield.
Head Coach Andrew Eggert’s Lady Knights capitalized on the ensuing chaos by scoring both runners on the play.
“It was really exciting to see that from the girls,” Eggert said. “It’s something we can talk about and talk about in practice, but it’s totally different when you get out here against another team. To see them execute on the things we talked about was really big for us.”
Washington vs. Borgia
After a scoreless first inning, Washington broke things open in the second inning on a two-RBI single from catcher Kelsie Holtmeyer.
The Lady Jays also got an RBI single by Loren Thurmon and a two-RBI single from Kendall Nix to conclude the frame with just one out.
Washington was again only put out once in the third inning. After Taylor Brown drove in two runs on a line drive to right field, Emily Bruckerhoff drew a walk and Myla Inman capped the frame with a three-run home run to left center.
Two final runs came across for the Lady Jays in the bottom of the fourth as Thurmon notched another RBI single and Holtmeyer scored on a fielding error after Ella Lause put the ball in play.
“We hit really well all day long,” Young said. “Against Borgia in the first inning we hit line drives (at a defender) or got underneath it a bit, but then really put the ball in play and used our aggressiveness on the basepaths. Hopefully, we can take what we did today into the weekend where we play in a very tough Sullivan Tournament with five games on Friday and Saturday.”
Borgia knocked three singles in the game off Washington’s pitching combination of Christine Gerling and Lacy Monzyk.
Averi Glosemeyer, Haley Puetz and Clara Nowak each singled.
Gerling pitched two innings and held Borgia scoreless on two hits with two strikeouts.
Monzyk tossed two innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts.
Paige Vogelsang pitched the first two frames for Borgia. She worked around a two-out walk to Brown to sit down three of Washington’s first four batters in the first.
Vogelsang ended with five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pitched the last two frames and allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
“Paige came out pumping and doing well,” Eggert said. “I was really pleased with the performance that she had overall, throwing strikes and giving us a chance to make some plays behind her. I was excited and happy for her and I think Amanda came in and pitched really well too. If we made a couple different plays behind her, we would have had a slightly different outcome.”
Washington vs. Timberland
Brown started in the circle. In two innings, only the first batter she faced managed to put the ball in play, popping out to second base.
Brown then fanned the next five batters in a row to complete a perfect two-inning appearance.
Lauren Opfer tossed the last two innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two.
Thurmon and Opfer both hit doubles in Washington’s turn at the plate.
Brown, Lause and Grace Molitor each singled.
The Lady Jays tallied two runs in the first, five in the third and one in the fourth.
Riley Walkenhorst recorded Timberland’s only hit.
Borgia vs. Timberland
After Timberland scored two runs in the first inning, the Lady Knights shut them out the rest of the way.
Borgia notched one run in the second before pulling ahead with the maximum allowable five runs in the third inning.
Complete statistics from this scrimmage were not available at print deadline.
Borgia utilized three pitchers against the Lady Wolves. Celia Gildehaus fired the first two innings, followed in order by Clara Nowak and Addie Whittaker for one inning apiece.
The regular season begins Friday and finds Washington at Sullivan’s annual Back to School Classic. The Lady Jays play Owensville, Hillsboro and Linn in pool play Friday before entering bracket play Saturday.
Borgia is at the Union Tournament Friday and Saturday. The Lady Knights are in Pool A along with Jefferson City, Rolla and Seckman.