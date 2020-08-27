Call it a win for both schools.
Taking advantage of a modification in MSHSAA’s jamboree rules for the fall 2020 season, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional were able to hold their own Town Showdown Friday.
Playing at Borgia, the Lady Jays outscored the host squad in an eight-inning exhibition game, 8-6.
“We got a good look at the team as a whole,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “We have a very young team. We have six freshmen playing with us, so it’s nice to see them in game action. You get to see what you’re working on. It helps to break up the monotony.”
Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert was happy that the event was able to be played.
“We were thankful to have it work out with Washington and we could do it here,” Eggert said. “Nobody had to travel far and it gave a good, safe scrimmage like this. Everything is awesome.”
Both teams are slated to head to two-day tournaments at the end of the week to start the season.
Washington is playing in the Troy Tournament while Borgia is scheduled to play in the Union Tournament.
“They got to play and they got their jitters out, so they’re ready for the games that count,” King said.
“We’ve got plenty of things to work on,” Eggert said. “I have lots of notes that we’ll be able to take into the week. We’ll drill and kill on as much as we can and fine tune as much as possible.”
Friday’s jamboree fell together. Washington was supposed to host a three-team jamboree with Rolla and Waynesville, but that fell through with all of the COVID-19 pandemic issues. Borgia was not going to play in a jamboree this season, but that changed when Washington’s jamboree fell through.
The event was one of the only jamboree events to actually take place this season. Nearly every preseason event has been dropped due to COVID-19 and uncertain fall seasons.
“We were excited to have this jamboree,” Eggert said. “I was glad it worked out with Washington, but just to get out here and get some game experience is great for our team. We’ve got a good core of experienced players and some who are new to the varsity level for us.”
Rules were a bit relaxed for the jamboree. While the teams played eight innings, an inning could be stopped when a team scored five runs. Otherwise, it was played through to three outs.
Also, the teams had many situational innings, such as starting with runners on base.
Everyone got the chance to bat. For Washington, that meant players went a while between chances at the plate.
“It’s hard to get into a roll batting when you have 16 hitters,” King said. “You bat and then don’t hit for another four innings, but I’m pretty happy with the way our team looked.”
Borgia grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Abi Schmidt to center field.
The Lady Knights added a second run in the bottom of the fourth, but Washington took advantage of Borgia’s struggles in playing bunts in the fifth to score five runs. That was the only time an inning ended on the run rule.
“We hit bunting heavy yesterday because we didn’t look too good two days ago,” King said. “We went at it hard. I was happy with the way they were laying down bunts.”
Borgia scored once in the bottom of the fifth, but Washington added three runs in the top of the sixth.
Borgia scored once in the sixth and seventh innings.
Borgia used a trio of pitchers while Washington tried out five players in the circle.
Madelyn Holtmeyer started for Washington and went two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one hit batter. She struck out two.
Christine Gerling pitched two innings, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Taylor Brown fanned four batters in her two innings.
Kylie McDaniel gave up one run on a walk while striking out one in one inning.
Lauren Opfer pitched the final inning, allowing one hit. She struck out one.
“All in all, I’m really happy with our team,” King said. “Our pitchers looked really good and the fielders looked good.”
Borgia started Schmidt and she pitched the first three innings, allowing a hit while striking out eight.
Katie Kopmann pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk. She struck out three.
Amanda Dorpinghaus finished out the game, striking out two.
Washington only had three hits, but took advantage of Borgia fielding and throwing errors.
Lacy Monzyk, Emma Vodnansky and Myla Inman each singled for Washington.
Allie Huddleston walked. Monzyk was hit by a pitch. Inman and Monzyk each stole bases.
Lexi Lewis and Vodnansky each scored twice. Monzyk, Madelyn Holtmeyer, Inman and Hope Ramsey scored once.
Vodnansky drove in two runs. Inman and Brown each had one RBI.
Borgia logged six hits and Schmidt had three of them, including the home run.
Kopmann, Haley Puetz and Zoe Konys each had one hit.
Dorpinghaus drew a walk. Mya Hillermann was hit by a pitch.
On the bases, Konys stole three bases. Maddie Ennis had two steals. Dorpinghaus, Noelle Hanneken and Kopmann stole one base apiece.
Hillermann scored three times. Schmidt, Puetz and Ennis scored once.
Schmidt had two RBIs and Ashlyn Stout drove in one run.
Washington is scheduled to play in Troy Friday and Saturday as part of the Troy Lead Off Classic. Washington is scheduled to open against Hickman Friday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Jays play Saturday against Troy (10 a.m.) and St. Dominic (noon). Each pool is being played in a round robin format.
“I like the team as a whole,” King said. “There’s just so much going on that it’s hard to focus on one thing. I was really happy with the way we showed up. I’m glad we had this practice because it helps us get ready for the games next week that matter.”
Borgia goes to the six-team Union Tournament Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Borgia is in Pool A with Camdenton and Ft. Zumwalt North. The Lady Knights play Camdenton Friday at 3 p.m. and Ft. Zumwalt North Saturday at 10 a.m. Borgia will play a team from the other pool, Francis Howell, Perryville or Rolla, Saturday at noon.
Borgia is the tournament’s defending champion. Host Union is on quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test result. Seckman also withdrew.
“I’m very happy with what I saw,” Eggert said. “The team is doing a good job progressing at the plate, getting the timing down and the way they’re moving on the infield and getting into spots. The communication has been good. We’re getting into our routine. There definitely were some great things to take away from this game that I’m very happy about.”