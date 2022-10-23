New year, virtually the same team — same result.
For the second year in a row, the Washington softball Lady Jays are heading to the Class 4 Championships in Springfield where they will look to defend their 2021 state title.
The Lady Jays (33-3) defeated Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (26-5), 7-2, Wednesday at Lakeview Park in the state quarterfinal round to advance.
“There are a lot of great teams in really good districts that don’t get this opportunity,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “This is our third final four in the last seven years and just a great opportunity for our program.”
Washington will be joined by Helias Catholic (27-6), Warrenton (16-8) and Kearney (24-8) in Springfield for the final two rounds of the season.
The Lady Jays play Helias in the semifinals Thursday at noon.
In the quarterfinal game, junior Taylor Brown was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on a pair of Ainsley Burnett solo home runs in a complete-game effort.
Brown struck out 13 batters while allowing four hits and one walk.
“The defense behind me was working great between Maddie (Guevara) in center field and my middle infielders for sure,” Brown said. “My heart was racing the whole time, definitely for sure. I was just doing my thing and not really thinking.”
Brown also kick-started the offense, jumping on the first pitch she saw in the team’s second at-bat of the first inning to launch a solo home run of her own.
“She was throwing first-pitch strikes for Lacy (Monzyk), so I decided I was attacking the first one no matter what,” Brown said.
The Lady Jays added another run in the second inning, two in the third and three in the fourth.
“We were all scared at the beginning, thinking this could be my last game or my last at-bat, but once (Brown) hit that bomb, that definitely started it all,” senior left fielder Emily Bruckerhoff said. “We all started hitting and got cheering in (the dugout). Once we get loud, that really just starts it off.”
Burnett’s solo shots for the visiting Lady Bulldogs came in the top of the third and sixth innings.
Washington tallied eight hits in the contest.
Brown added to her home run with a single, drove in another run and drew a walk.
Myla Inman tripled and scored.
Kelsie Holtmeyer doubled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Monzyk singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Grace Molitor singled and drove in two runs.
Christine Gerling singled and drove in a run.
Kendall Nix singled and scored.
The game was the final scheduled contest for the Lady Jays at Lakeview Park, which will no longer be the team’s home in 2023 with the expected completion of the school’s new softball/baseball complex on the grounds of the former South Point Elementary.
“This is a great way to end things here with a state quarterfinal to go to the final four,” Young said. “We really appreciate what the city has done for us for a number of years. Robin Peirick with the parks department has done a wonderful job working with the softball program to allow us to do everything we have. The parks maintenance crew has done great getting the fields ready and have everything looking the way it does.”
Hailey Burnett was the pitcher of record for Cape Notre Dame. Through five innings, she surrendered seven runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Halle Ressel pitched in relief and fired a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the sixth, striking out one.
Kadi Dohogne doubled to lead off the top of the first for Cape Notre Dame, but was stranded at third base.
Hailey Burnett also doubled.
Emma Steimle received the only walk issued by Brown.
