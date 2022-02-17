Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 11F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 11F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%.