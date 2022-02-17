Going on a 16-point run in the first quarter, the Washington basketball Lady Jays blasted past Soldan Saturday in the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament consolation semifinals, 50-14.
“It’s a game you expect to win,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “You just want to do things right and give a lot of kids the opportunity to play. That’s how I thought the game would go. In a game like this, you want to make sure you do things right and you don’t play sloppy.”
Washington (12-10) will play at Rockwood Summit (9-13) for the consolation title next Monday at noon.
Washington trailed, 5-3, when Elizabeth Reed and Kendall Nix hit back-to-back three-point baskets to start the 16-point run.
Soldan broke that streak near the end of the quarter, but the Lady Jays were up after eight minutes, 21-7, and that was all it took.
Washington led 36-7 at the half and 45-8 through three quarters.
Reed led the Lady Jays in scoring with 14 points. She knocked down four of Washington’s seven three-point shots.
Reed also handed out seven assists, snagged six steals and grabbed two rebounds.
Nix closed with nine points, four rebounds, two blocked shots, two steals and an assist.
Taylor Brown netted eight points with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Emma Briggs and Payton Voss each scored five points. Briggs also had six rebounds and a steal. Voss added an assist and a steal.
Ingrid Figas scored four points with eight rebounds and three steals.
Abi Waters closed with three points, three steals and two rebounds.
Emily McCormack added two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Alayna Royal had one assist and one rebound.
Washington hit seven three-point baskets and went 1-6 from the free-throw line.
“It’s nice where you can get a lot of kids into the game and get minutes in,” Light said. “As the game progressed, we worked on some things defensively and worked on passing.”
Kishaela Wellington led Soldan with five points. She hit the lone three-point basket for the Lady Tigers.
Kaprice Johnson closed with three points. Alannah Adams, Nadia Williams and Amber Rush each scored two points.
Soldan went 1-2 at the free-throw line.
Soldan will conclude the tournament in the seventh-place game against University City Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 4:309 p.m.