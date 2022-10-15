A combined no-hit shutout from juniors Taylor Brown and Lauren Opfer gave the Lady Jays the first win of their postseason run Tuesday.
Washington (30-3) started Class 4 District 2 play at Windsor with a 15-0 victory against the tournament’s No. 8 seed, Webster Groves (6-28).
“We came out and did our job early against Webster Groves,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “(The) combined pitching was stellar between Taylor and Opfer striking out each player in lineup one time each for a total of nine K’s combined and no hits.”
The win moved the Lady Jays into Thursday’s district semifinal round against Windsor.
Brown pitched the first three innings of the contest, striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced without allowing a hit or a walk. One batter did get a free pass after being hit by the pitch.
Opfer threw one inning, struck out one and walked one while finishing out the no-hit bid.
The Lady Jays used 13 hits to compile three runs in the first inning, six in the second, three in the third and three in the fourth.
The game concluded via mercy rule after a two-RBI double by Brown, chasing home runs No. 14 and 15, Elizabeth Reed and Lacy Monzyk, with one out in the bottom of the fourth.
Myla Inman was 3-3 batting with a double, two singles, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Grace Molitor doubled, singled, walked, stole four bases, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Christine Gerling doubled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara doubled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Brown doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch and drove in two.
Monzyk singled, walked and scored twice.
Emily Bruckerhoff singled and drove in a run.
Elizabeth Reed singled, stole three bases and scored three times.
Kelsie Holtmeyer singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Loren Thurmon scored a run.
The tournament’s championship game, Washington versus Rockwood Summit, is Friday at 4:30 p.m.