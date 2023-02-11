Washington’s basketball Lady Jays strengthened their grip on a position in the top half of the GAC Central Tuesday.
Washington (12-7, 4-2) won in convincing fashion on the road at Wentzville Liberty (4-18, 0-7), 58-19.
“We showed up to play a little bit on Tuesday,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “It was a good one for us.”
With four conference games remaining, the Lady Jays remain very much in the hunt for the conference crown, trailing only Ft. Zumwalt East (6-1) and Ft. Zumwalt South (5-2), both of whom Washington has remaining games with.
Winning out in league play schedule would guarantee the Lady Jays at least a share of first place.
“We control our own destiny,” Meyer said. “If we continue to win, the worst we can do is tie for the conference. It’s going to be a challenge. I made the kids aware of it and hopefully they’re excited and up for the challenge.”
Washington took care of business early Tuesday with a 21-2 lead after one quarter.
“We got off to a hot start and followed up on a 21-point first quarter with a 16-point second quarter,” Meyer said. “I wanted the girls to keep up the tempo and we forced a lot of turnovers. Defensively, that was really great for us.”
Juniors Elizabeth Reed and Cierra Murrell and senior Gabby Lindemann accounted for 20 of Washington’s 21 points in the first period.
All three ended in double figures with Lindemann scoring a game high 17.
Reed and Murrell each tallied 14 points.
Kendall Nix posted five points. Hannah Obermark and Olivia Reed both scored four.
Washington carried a 37-11 advantage into halftime and remained on top, 54-14, at the end of the third period.
Nix led in rebounding with nine. Murrell recorded eight rebounds and Lindemann five.
Olivia Reed and Josie Kluesner grabbed three rebounds apiece.
Emma Briggs pulled in two rebounds.
Elizabeth Reed, Sydney Harbath, Alayna Royal and Obermark finished with one rebound apiece.
Olivia Reed passed for six assists.
Elizabeth Reed finished with four assists, Murrell three and Nix two.
Lindemann, Briggs and Kluesner each added an assist.
Elizabeth Reed, Lindemann and Nix recorded three steals apiece.
Murrell grabbed two steals. Harbath and Briggs each stole one.
Elizabeth Reed blocked Liberty’s attempt to beat the buzzer from three-point range at the end of the third period.
Sicily Trost was the leading Wentzville scorer with nine points.
Adding to the Lady Eagles’ tally were Kennedi Brower (four points), Ainsley Kammermeyer (three), Isabella Pierce (two) and Mariah Mhandu (one).
Washington finishes out the week with back-to-back games with Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division rival Ft. Zumwalt South.
The Lady Jays play at Ft. Zumwalt South Friday at 5:30 p.m. and then face the Lady Bulldogs again for third place at the St. Francis Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament Saturday at 4 p.m.
