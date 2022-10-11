The Washington softball Lady Jays got in one final shutout of the regular season.
Washington (29-3) wrapped the regular schedule Wednesday with a 2-0 victory on the road at Warrenton (12-8).
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 8:52 am
Lauren Opfer and Taylor Brown combined for a three-hit shutout, backed by Brown’s solo home run to lead off the fourth inning and Christine Gerling’s RBI single in the seventh.
“About our third time through the lineup we were able to generate an insurance run,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Kylie Witthaus is a really dominant pitcher and she threw us off. We had 11 strikeouts. It was a great opportunity to see Warrenton and get a look at that pitching because we haven’t seen a whole lot of that this year and we could see them again in a couple weeks.”
Brown’s home run to right field tied her with teammate Grace Molitor for the team lead with seven on the season. Both have tied the program’s single season record, set by teammate Emily Bruckerhoff in 2021.
Senior Myla Inman is just one home run back with six this year. Bruckerhoff has hit five and is the program’s career home run leader with 14.
A single by Inman was Washington’s only other hit in the contest apart from the two run-scoring plays.
Molitor drew a walk.
Loren Thurmon reached after being hit by a pitch.
Gerling stole two bases. Molitor and Inman each stole once.
Brown pitched the three perfect innings, sitting down all nine batters while recording six strikeouts.
Opfer fired four innings, striking out four and allowing three hits and one walk.
“We got a great double play up the middle in the last inning and were able to save the shutout,” Young said.
The Warrenton hits were all three singles by Kylie Witthaus, Audrey Lanzone and Mackenzie Hurst.
Washington opens the postseason Tuesday as the top seed in Class 4 District 2. The Lady Jays play No. 8 Webster Groves in the opening round of the district tournament at Windsor at 4:30 p.m. The game is a meeting of the squads which won the previous two Class 4 state titles. Washington won last year and Webster Groves was the 2020 champion.
Warrenton is assigned to Class 4 District 4. If a rematch between the Lady Jays and Lady Warriors were to occur in the postseason, it would be in the final round of the state tournament.
