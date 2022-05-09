The Washington soccer Lady Jays started the final homestand of the season in the win column.
Washington (7-9) shut out visiting Sullivan (11-7-1) Wednesday, 5-0.
This was the first of four consecutive home games on the books for the Lady Jays to conclude the regular season.
“Overall we played a decent game against Sullivan,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “It was nice seeing some of our kids find the back of the net last night, and it was nice seeing some of our players making the correct runs at times when we were able to build up an attack. These are all things we have worked on all year, so seeing some progress now is nice.”
Goalkeepers Nora Mendoza and Brianna Hellmann Sainz shared the shutout, making one save apiece.
Washington held a 2-0 advantage at halftime.
Senior Abi Waters netted a brace to lead the scoring.
Susie Hegemann, Avery Lanemann and Sadie Miller each scored once.
Lanemann recorded two assists.
Madison Moore and Brooke Owens were each credited with an assist.
“We still have a ways to go if we want to compete day in and day out, so we will get back to work and muscle through this tough week with four games in four days,” Fischer said.
Sullivan goalkeeper Maria Schatzl recorded seven saves.
Washington wrapped league play Thursday by hosting Ft. Zumwalt North and next plays Friday against Union at 6:45 p.m.