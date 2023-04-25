Working around storms in the area, Washington girls soccer was one of the few teams to get their game in Thursday night.
Though perhaps they wish to have waited for another day as the result was a 3-1 victory for Ft. Zumwalt East (3-9, 2-7) over the Lady Jays (6-7, 1-7) at Scanlan Stadium.
“The inconsistency in our play haunted us this evening,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We played a pretty good first half. Moved the ball side to side, won balls in the air, made their back line work to keep us away from the net, and won most 50/50 balls. After halftime our mental approach to the game cost us. We didn’t transition well from offense to defense and defense to offense, and therefore never gave ourselves chances to score goals.”
The teams went into the half engaged in a 1-1 tie.
After Zumwalt East opened the scoring in the 21st minute, the Lady Jays worked to find the equalizer.
In the 33rd minute, they succeeded as Addison Vodnansky lobbed a high-arcing pass into the box where Avery Lanemann corralled it and scooted it past the keeper.
East scored the deciding goals in the 54th and 60th minutes of play.
Washington’s loss came on the heels of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Wentzville Liberty, the conference leader.
“If the kids can figure out how to be more consistent, we really do have a great team,” Fischer said. “We showed we can do it early in the season and on Tuesday night against Liberty.”
Makenzie Hayes, Ashley Klaus and Hailey Morgan scored the three Zumwalt East goals.
Maya Gaines and Camdyn Suttory were each credited with an assist.
The visiting keeper, Maya Gounis, recorded three saves.
Washington is one of two hosts for the annual Blue Cat Cup next week. The Lady Jays play at home Monday at 6:45 p.m. against Oakville in the first round.