She liked it so much, she did it twice.
Washington freshman Lacy Monzyk’s first two varsity home runs helped the Lady Jays (18-4) to a 9-1 win at Pacific (5-10) Wednesday.
Monzyk delivered solo home runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, extending what was already a 5-0 Washington lead after the first three innings.
With the win, Washington extended its already school record streak of victories to 18 games in a row. That streak ended Thursday in league play.
The Lady Jays scored once in the second inning, four times in the third, once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and once in the sixth.
Pacific pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth.
The freshman pitching duo of Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling limited Pacific to just two hits in the contest.
Brown threw five innings and allowed one run on two hits and two walks, striking out 10.
Gerling did not allow a baserunner and recorded one strikeout in two innings pitched.
For Pacific, Taylor Hanger threw all seven innings. She allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and struck out four.
Maddie Holtmeyer had a three-hit game for Washington, all singles, scored twice and picked up three RBIs.
Gerling doubled and singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Emma Vodnansky singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Emily Bruckerhoff, Brown, Kelsie Holtmeyer and Allie Huddleston each singled.
Monzyk scored three times. Huddleston crossed the plate once.
Kelsie Holtmeyer drove in a run.
Gerling, Maddie Holtmeyer and Vodnansky each stole a base.
Olivia Walker had the two Pacific hits, both singles. She drove in Shelby Kelemen to put the Lady Indians on the scoreboard.
Washington concluded GAC Central play Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt East and finishes the regular season Monday at home against Union at 4:30 p.m.
Pacific plays this weekend at the Rolla Tournament.