The first two sets did not go the Lady Jays’ way Tuesday.
That didn’t stop Washington (5-5, 3-1) from coming back to take the next three sets in a GAC Central road win at Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-2), 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-13.
Washington then fell in two sets at Northwest (7-1) Wednesday before suffering its first league loss at home against Ft. Zumwalt North (6-4, 2-2) Thursday, 18-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14.
Liberty
The Lady Eagles were the culprit for costing Washington a share of the conference title last season.
Tuesday, the Lady Jays exorcised that demon with a big comeback win to stay atop the conference standings.
“I am really proud of the way our girls fought last night,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “(Liberty is) a good team, with not a lot of weaknesses. As the match went on, we started picking up on their tendencies and made more plays on defense. The team showed a lot of grit and perseverance in the match.”
Abby Redd led with 17 kills, followed by Jessie Tovo’s 13.
“Our attackers stayed aggressive and hit smart shots throughout the match,” Meyer said. “Jackie Oetterer, our setter, did a nice job distributing the ball and putting our hitters in a good position.”
Oetterer recorded 45 assists.
Hallie Giesike put down six kills. Emma Duncan, Ingrid Figas and Claire Strubberg ended with three kills apiece. Oetterer notched two kills, and Josie Obermark gained one kill.
Josie Collier contributed two assists. Morgan Gratza turned in one assist, as did Giesike.
Giesike and Figas each had team highs in blocks with four.
Redd made three blocks. Oetterer blocked two and Tovo one.
Figas served three aces. Collier and Obermark each added an ace.
Dig totals were as follows: Gratza, 40; Collier, 23; Obermark, 18; Sophie Nieder, 18; Oetterer, 11; Figas, eight; Duncan, four; Sophie Howell, three; Tovo, two; Redd, two; and Giesike, one.
Northwest
Washington forced the second set to extra points but was unable to stave off the sweep.
Duncan led the Lady Jays with six kills and one block.
Redd made three kills. Giesike killed two and Figas one.
Collier and Oetterer each served an ace.
Oetterer made 11 assists. Giesike added one assist.
Gratza led in digs with 12.
Others with digs included Oetterer (six), Nieder (four), Figas (three), Collier (three), Duncan (two), Obermark (two), Redd (one) and Tovo (one).
Zumwalt North
Prior to the game, the Lady Jays celebrated a milestone Oetterer, who recorded her 1,000th career assist. She made a total of 25 assists against Zumwalt North.
“Congratulations to her and the rest of the team for this accomplishment,” Meyer said. “Jackie has worked hard to get where she is and has had great teammates to help her reach this achievement.”
The Lady Jays won the first set before the Lady Panthers took the next three in a row.
“Despite our offensive efforts to put balls away, Zumwalt North worked seamlessly together on defense and didn’t let anything drop,” Meyer said.
Redd knocked down a team high of 12 kills.
Giesike and Tovo recorded nine kills apiece.
Figas made four kills and Duncan three. Strubberg added two kills. Oetterer and Maddi Ridder rounded out the offensive totals with one kill apiece.
Giesike, Figas, Strubberg, Redd and Ridder each made a block.
Giesike turned in 14 assists. Gratza finished with two assists and Collier one.
Giesike and Figas each served an ace.
Gratza posted 40 digs, followed by Collier (17), Oetterer (10), Obermark (seven), Giesike (five), Tovo (four), Duncan (three), Howell (two), Redd (one), Figas (one) and Nieder (one).
The Lady Jays will host Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday in the next round of league play, starting at 6 p.m.