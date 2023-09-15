Washington’s golf Lady Jays vanquished two more league opponents this week.
Washington won a pair of dual meets, one on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday, 173-185, and then another at Wolf Hollow Golf Club Thursday over North Point, 177-197.
The Lady Jays remain unbeaten in any format this season, winning all four dual matches and one tri-meet, as well as taking first place in two tournaments.
Zumwalt North
Abby Blackwell carded a 37 to lead the Lady Jays, just two strokes behind meet medalist Isa Flores at 35.
Ella Martin brought in the next lowest score, carding a 41 for the Lady Jays.
Molly Buschmann had the fourth best score of 44, giving Washington three of the top four totals.
Lily Nieder’s 51 wrapped up the Washington scoring. Alli Fournier (54) and Josie Kemper (63) also played for the Lady Jays.
Following Flores for the Lady Panthers were Heidi Ketchum (47), Shana Nobbe (50), Grace Grafton (53), Sabrina Bellerson (56) and Riley Valentine (56).
North Point
Blackwell’s 38 again ranked tops on the day.
North Point’s Grace Rogers turned in the second best score, a 40.
Washington’s Buschmann (44) and Martin (45) ranked third and fourth.
Also golfing for the Lady Jays were Fournier (50) and Nieder (52).
North Point’s scores were rounded out by Ava Bechtel (48), Greysen Curran (48), Bella Guntli (61) and Sarah Smith (69).
The Lady Jays have another home meet coming up Tuesday against Ft. Zumwalt South and Warrenton at 3:30 p.m.
