The Pacific wrestling Lady Indians totaled eight victories Saturday at the Seckman Tournament.
No team scores were kept for the tournament, which seeds wrestlers in each weight class into a combination of A, B and C brackets.
Zoe Fisher had the highest finish for Pacific at the event, wrestling in the 120-pound B/C bracket. Fisher placed second with a 4-1 record. She pinned Fox’s Makayla Province (0:43), Affton’s Charlotte Hudson (4:55), Brentwood’s Aubrey Fritz (2:35) and Hannibal’s Riah Wigfall (3:03).
In the championship match, Mexico’s Abbigale Drew edged out Fisher by a 6-5 decision.
Scarlett Boyer placed third in 159-pound C bracket, going 3-1. She scored pins over Farmington’s Lilly Brockland (5:51) and Mexico’s Tessa Higgins twice (1:41 and 0:16).
Lana Todahl placed fourth in the 141-pound A bracket, wrestling to a 1-3 record. Todahl won a 10-8 decision in sudden victory overtime against Wright City’s Sara Sehnert.
Pacific wrestles in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament this coming weekend at Lafayette.