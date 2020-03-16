The Pacific basketball Lady Indians came out of the gate stronger than many would have thought after graduating eight seniors from last season’s roster.
Pacific reached the 10 win plateau at the Washington Tournament, ultimately finishing 10-16 on the season.
Pacific got out to a 4-1 record and a consolation victory at the Herculaneum Tournament. The Lady Indians went on to also win consolation at the Washington Tournament and took seventh place in the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament.
“Our goal was to compete and be there at the end to win,” Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “We wanted to win two games in each of our tournaments. I feel we did meet these goals. The conference games were tough.”
Pacific was shut out of the win column in Four Rivers Conference play, going 0-7.
“I think we could play better if given the chance,” Thoele said of the league match-ups.
Senior forward Cori O’Neill averaged 11.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She posted a double-double in nine games.
“Cori O’Neill had a very good year,” Thoele said. “She averaged almost a double-double. Lilly Prichard averaged eight points per game, was a very constant scorer for us. Kiley Stahl scored seven points per game and (averaged) five rebounds and Annie Mueller was our spark, pushing and taking care of the ball.”
O’Neill, Mueller and Prichard were the three seniors on the team.
“(They) led us in most offensive and defensive categories,” Thoele said. “They were also our leaders on and off the court.”
Stahl, a junior forward, was a first-year starter.
“Kiley Stahl was our most improved player,” Thoele said. “She was very consistent.”
Pacific will have two starters eligible to return next winter in Stahl and freshman guard Shelby Kelemen. The team has a total of nine players on its roster potentially able to come back next year.
“We had a lot of underclassmen get playing time in varsity games,” Thoele said. “I think this will help us build on our team for the next few years.”