With only half its roster, Pacific was just getting repetitions Friday at the Sheri Lance Duals at Rockwood Summit Friday.
Pacific took two wrestlers to the event. Pacific fell to Rockwood Summit, 51-0, North County, 30-6, and Eureka, 60-6.
Emmaline Steel (143 pounds) and Alyssa Sigler (195) each earned a win by forfeit as Steel was unopposed against North County and Sigler won over Eureka.
In other matches, Steel lost a close 6-4 decision against Summit’s Jessica Miller and was pinned by Eureka’s Faith Ruoff.
Sigler was pinned by both Summit’s Emily Droppelman and North County’s Brooke Bennett.
Pacific hosted Union in a dual meet Tuesday and will host a home triangular meet Thursday at 6 p.m.