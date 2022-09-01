The Pacific softball Lady Indians put together a strong finish at the Sullivan People’s Bank to School Classic Saturday.
After three losses in pool play Friday, Pacific (2-3) won both of its bracket games decisively, beating De Soto (0-5), 16-2, and Owensville (1-4), 17-2.
Pool results for Pacific included losses to Webster Groves (1-4), 7-0, Helias Catholic (5-0), 7-2, and Mexico (3-2), 7-6.
“Pool play started out rough,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We weren’t hitting the ball the way I knew this team could and we had a few mental errors defensively that cost us but we didn’t quit and there were many positives to take from Friday. Hannah Duggan, Trinity Brandhorst, and Bri Swinford all hit the ball really well after that first game. Our pitching was really solid.”
The Lady Indians scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second and seven in the third to run away with the final contest against Owensville.
Brandhorst posted a .714 batting average for the tournament, going 10-14 at the plate with a home run, three doubles, six singles, three stolen bases, 10 runs scored and four runs batted in. She was also hit by a pitch.
“The girls came out with something to prove (Saturday) and regained a little of their confidence,” Lewis said. “Trinity Brandhorst pitched the first game and looked good. She also blasted her first home run of the season in the Owensville game. Jaylynn Miller pitched the second game and did a great job.”
Duggan batted .500 with two doubles, six singles, a walk, a stolen base, five runs scored and six RBIs.
Swinford posted a double, five singles, a walk, two stolen bases, five runs scored and one RBI.
McKenna Lay tallied a double, four singles, a run scored and three RBIs.
Brooklynn Kittrell connected for four singles, drew two walks, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in six runs.
Molly Prichard added a double, three singles, two walks, three stolen bases and six runs scored.
Ellie Groom singled three times, was hit by a pitch, scored once and drove in a run.
Miller doubled, singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in five runs.
Mardi Fievet and Malissa Dailey each singled and scored. Fievet also stole a base.
Brooke Bearden walked twice.
Dani Gullet walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Lily Marshall was hit by a pitch and scored twice. Payten McFarland walked and scored.
In the circle, Brandhorst was 1-1 with a 4.90 ERA in 10 innings pitched. She struck out six and walked two.
Miller fired seven innings with a 7.00 ERA. She fanned three batters and walked six.
Bearden pitched 5.2 innings with an 8.65 ERA, striking out eight and walking two.
McFarland recorded one out from the pitcher’s circle, striking out the only batter she faced.
Pacific played again Monday, on the road at Affton. The team next takes the field at Cuba Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.