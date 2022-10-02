The sixth runner made the difference Wednesday for the Pacific cross country Lady Indians.
Pacific and Steelville tied for the low score, 35 points, at the St. James Invitational, but the Lady Indians’ Carly Vaughn edged Steelville’s Madalyn Boone by 2.5 seconds to clinch a Pacific victory.
Pacific’s boys were runners-up to Steelville in the other varsity race. Steelville scored 47 points and Pacific 51.
“The coaches are so proud of how well the runners are performing as individuals and as a team,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “Yesterday’s meet was on a tough course and the runners did a great job managing the race.”
Cuba junior Kaylee Fulliam won the girls race in 21:17.3, followed closely by St. James junior Vanessa Perona (21:18.7).
Pacific’s Grace Dryer finished third in 21:54.
Lauryn Schwierjohn also made the top five, ranking fifth in 22:58.3.
Aleyna Daniel finished ninth in 23:57.8.
Ruby Jones clocked in at 25:26.2, ranking 17th.
Bella Jones came across two runners later in 19th place at 25:26.2.
Vaughn ranked 23rd in 27:14.8. Steelville’s Boone finished in 27:17.3.
Hanna Lane rounded out the field for Pacific’s girls, placing 26th in 28:24.2.
For the boys race, Steelville senior Conner Diaz far outpaced the field, finishing in 16:38.3.
Pacific senior Nick Hunkins was the first runner-up at 17:44.3.
Hunkins’ Pacific teammate, Ben Smith, finished right behind him in third at 18:06.3.
Dylan Stout became the third Pacific runner to finish, taking ninth place in 18:37.4.
Also running for the Indians were Sean Wigger (14th, 19:04.8), Noah Carrico (27th, 20:23.8), Mason Link (36th, 21:05.6) and Gage Brown (43rd, 21:32.6).
Pacific next runs Saturday at Big Driver in the Washington Invitational, which starts at 9 a.m. Washington, St. Francis Borgia and Union also are running.