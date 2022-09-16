Sweeps don’t come much cleaner than the one pulled off by the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians Saturday.
Pacific (9-4) won all 10 sets it played in the St. Charles West Tournament to win the event, ending with a triumph over Ft. Zumwalt West (4-6) in the championship match, 25-22, 25-17.
Pacific reached the championship by defeating Holt (3-6) in the semifinals, 25-19, 25-21.
In pool play, the Lady Indians scored wins over Troy (4-6), 25-17, 25-21, St. Charles West (0-6), 25-14, 25-15, and Ft. Zumwalt East (3-5), 25-18, 25-13.
“The girls played amazing, going 5-0 at the tournament never dropping a set,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “We did a great job of not letting teams go on runs and controlling the game. I also thought we did a great job of staying focused and battling back in games. We were down, 10-17, and came back to win, 25-21.”
Caroline Tomlinson controlled the net with 30 kills and seven blocks, adding 28 digs and three aces.
Kaitlin Payne recorded 19 kills, 17 digs and two aces.
Annie Tomlinson played big in the middle with 14 blocks, 12 kills and three aces.
Erin Brooks contributed 12 kills and eight blocks.
Carrison Tesar posted 10 kills, two blocks and three digs.
Libero Kamryn Bukowsky posted 63 digs in the tournament and served four aces.
Averi Parker passed for 43 assists with seven digs and two aces.
Miah Bonds ended with 27 assists, 10 digs and one ace.
Baylee Moore recorded seven kills, one block and four digs.
Kaitlyn Hanger terminated four kills and made three blocks.
Megan Langenbacher notched 27 digs.
Olivia Moore recorded four assists.
The Lady Indians hosted Seckman Monday, falling in five sets, and next play Thursday at home against Whitfield at 6:15 p.m.