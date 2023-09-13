Dropping only one set Saturday, the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians rose to the top of the St. Charles West Tournament.
Pacific (9-4-1) went 5-0 on the day, last defeating Ft. Zumwalt West in the championship, 25-22, 25-22.
The Lady Indians knocked off the host team, 25-12, 25-22, in the semifinal round.
In pool play, Pacific defeated Troy, 25-16, 25-21, Duchesne, 25-15, 25-20 and Zumwalt West, 25-23, 16-25, 15-8.
The Lady Indians knocked off the host team, 25-12, 25-22, in the semifinal round.
In pool play, Pacific defeated Troy, 25-16, 25-21, Duchesne, 25-15, 25-20 and Zumwalt West, 25-23, 16-25, 15-8.
“It meant a lot to go through the tournament undefeated and only drop one set,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “They competed at a high level and the girls were focused the entire tournament. They had the mindset to win the entire tournament and it showed by how they played. We had a lot of players that stood out and played big roles in our success, but (our three all-tournament team selections) played the biggest.”
Junior middle hitter Caroline Tomlinson was named the event’s most valuable player with 50 kills, 13 blocks, six digs and two aces.
“Caroline had a fantastic tournament,” Brammeier said. “She was dominating in the middle and constantly giving it her all.”
Junior libero Megan Langenbacher and senior setter Miah Bonds each received all-tournament team honors.
Langenbacher turned in 43 digs, nine assists, four aces and one kill.
Bonds was credited with 59 assists, 23 digs and five aces.
“Miah and Megan were outstanding leaders on the court,” Brammeier said. “Constantly pushing the girls on and off the court. They both played huge roles in our success.”
Averi Parker turned in 48 assists with 13 digs and one ace.
Kaitlin Payne notched 26 kills, 27 digs, three blocks and three aces.
Baylee Moore contributed 14 kills with 37 digs, one block and five aces.
Ilana Reeder posted 12 kills, eight blocks and one dig.
Kaitlyn Hanger recorded 13 kills, four blocks and three digs.
Pacific won Monday at Seckman.
