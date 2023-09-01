With 21 runs coming across the plate, Pacific softball had one more than their opponents Monday.
Pacific (3-1) held off Ft. Zumwalt North for an 11-10 win on the road despite a pair of late scores from the Lady Panthers to make it a one-run game in the bottom of the seventh.
Pacific tallied four runs in the first inning, four in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Ft. Zumwalt North scored four times in the first inning as well before adding one run in the second and three in the sixth.
“Ellie Groom got the start and was able to go 6.1 innings before tweaking her hamstring a bit,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “Trinity Brandhorst stepped in and finished out the game in the bottom of the seventh.”
Groom allowed 10 runs (five earned) on eight hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
Brandhorst got the final two outs in order with one strikeout.
At the plate, Brandhorst and Brooke Bearden both collected three hits.
“Trinity had another big day at the plate, going 3-4 with her third home run,” Lewis said. “Brooke Bearden also had a day, going 3-4 with a double. We played much better today from a defensive perspective.”
In addition to her home run, Brandhorst doubled and singled. She finished the game with three runs scored and three runs batted in.
Bearden doubled, singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in one.
McKenna Lay and Taylin Linenweber each singled and drove in a run.
Groom singled, walked and scored.
Jaylynn Miller was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Ashlynn Young and Payten McFarland each scored once.
Crystal McFerren pitched five innings for Zumwalt North, allowing nine runs (six earned) on seven hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Shea Nortrup pitched two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits.
Payton Paluch doubled twice, singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kiana Noel doubled twice, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Sophia Abernathy singled twice and drove in a run.
Kennedy Morse singled, scored and drove in a run.
Baleigh Shanks walked twice, stole a base and scored three times.
Jewel Schade walked and scored.
McFerren walked and drove in a run.
Kate Cochran was hit by a pitch and scored.
The Lady Indians play their home opener Tuesday, hosting Cuba at 4:30 p.m.
