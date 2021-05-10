The Lady Indians and Lady Knights played their second tightly contested match within the span of a week.
Pacific (9-7-1) was again the winner, though this time it took two overtimes and a penalty kick shootout for the Lady Indians to pick up the 2-1 victory over St. Francis Borgia Regional (5-12) at home Wednesday.
Emily Hemenway, Shelby Keleman and Caitlyn Snider each connected in the penalty kick tiebreaker as Pacific won the shootout, 3-2.
Pacific won the previous meeting, 4-2, in regulation this past Friday at Union in the consolation final of the Blue Cat Cup.
Both teams recorded a goal in the first half during Wednesday’s rematch.
“Overall, we played well, had a few great chances and could not finish,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “Props to the Borgia goalie on stopping some great shots from Caitlyn Snider and Abby Hall. In the end, we came together and held off Borgia, sending us into double overtime and then PKs.”
For Borgia, it was the second consecutive shootout game after a similar result against Villa Duchesne Monday.
“Two tough games that eventually go to overtime and PKs in one week is very demanding, both physically and mentally,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Even though the outcomes have not been what we wanted, I am very proud of the girls and the way they have been playing.”
Hall notched Pacific’s only regulation goal in the seventh minute of play.
Audrey Richardson put in the equalizer for Borgia, assisted by Gabby Mattli.
Emmaline Steel earned the victory in goal for the Lady Indians.
“She is the best goalie that I have coached, and she is only a junior in high school,” Kelm said. “She stopped two PKs from a strong Borgia lineup. Her enthusiasm is palpable on the pitch, and she continues to amaze me, though I thought it impossible.”
Severino said the game swung back and forth.
“Our girls worked extremely hard, possessing the ball, communicating and pressuring defensively,” Severino said. “Pacific is very good at taking advantage of any opportunity. They are quick and see the field well. We can’t have mental lapses against a team like that.”
Pacific wrapped up Four Rivers Conference play Thursday at home against St. Clair and will next play Monday, hosting Wentzville Liberty at 5 p.m.