After three pool play losses, Pacific bounced back to end the Seckman softball tournament on a high note.
Pacific (6-7) defeated Francis Howell North (2-9), 13-4, in the trophy round of the tournament Saturday.
In pool play Friday and Saturday, the Lady Indians were defeated by Seckman (9-5), 4-3, Ft. Zumwalt West (6-3), 12-3, and Washington (15-2), 14-2.
“We came out ready to go and scored two runs in the first inning on a home run by Trinity Brandhorst,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said of the Washington game. “Unfortunately, we could not get any more offense going and Washington hits the ball no matter what. I threw three different pitchers at them and they were able to score on all of them.”
Brandhorst paced the Pacific batting in the tournament, going 6-10 with two home runs, a triple, two doubles, four walks, three stolen bases, five runs scored and six runs batted in.
Brandhorst also fired a complete game in the win over Howell North, striking out one batter and holding the Lady Knights to four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks.
Hannah Duggan singled four times, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three.
Brooklynn Kittrell singled four times, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in one.
Bri Swinford singled four times, walked twice and scored.
Ellie Grom doubled, singled twice, scored three times and drove in a run.
Mardi Fievet singled three times, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Molly Prichard singled twice, scored twice and drove in three.
Jaylynn Miller singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Brooke Bearden singled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Malissa Dailey, Dani Gullet, Shelby Kelemen and McKenna Lay each singled once.
Miller pitched in three games for 9.1 innings. She allowed 13 runs on 15 hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Bearden tossed 6.2 innings in two appearances. She allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits and three walks with two strikeouts..
Groom got one out, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk.
Pacific hosts St. James Tuesday in a Four Rivers Conference matchup at 4:30 p.m.
