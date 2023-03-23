The Pacific soccer Lady Indians went fishing on the opening weekend, landing a big one.
Pacific (2-0-1) took home the championship trophy from Rolla’s second annual Blue Fish Girls Soccer Tournament, defeating Springfield Catholic (2-1) for the title Saturday, 3-0.
In Friday pool play, Pacific beat St. Francis Borgia, 2-0, and tied Northwest, 1-1.
Abby Hall gave Pacific a 1-0 advantage in the championship game, scoring with 17:45 left in the first half after Lexi Clark brought the ball in from the side and played it across.
Clark extended Pacific’s lead six minutes into the second half as she brought another ball into the 18-yard box from the sideline and passed it across.
Clark’s pass was intended for teammate Madison Land between two defenders, but the ball deflected off a defender and skipped past the Springfield goalkeeper and snuck inside the far post.
Hall tallied her second goal with 11 minutes remaining as the opposing goalkeeper came out to recover an errant Pacific pass that went wide of Hall, but then bobbled the pick-up and Hall pounced on the ball to score her second goal of the game.
Additional details from Pacific’s other tournament games were unavailable at print deadline.
Pacific defeated Owensville Monday to start Four Rivers Conference play and will host St. Clair Thursday at 5 p.m.