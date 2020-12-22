The Lady Indians were twice a winner Tuesday.
Pacific’s girls won a pair of duals at Farmington, 18-6 against the host team and 24-6 against Poplar Bluff.
In boys duals, Farmington outpointed Pacific, 47-30, as did Poplar Bluff, 60-22.
Girls
Zoe Fisher (122 pounds), Emmaline Steel (151) and Alyssa Sigler were victorious in both duals.
Fisher pinned Farmington’s Gillian Cummins in 1:35 and won by forfeit against Poplar Bluff.
Steel pinned Macy Carlyon in 1:09 in the Farmington dual and bested Poplar Bluff’s Mckayla Brown by pin in 3:44.
Sigler pinned both Farmington’s Hannah Fuller (5:24) and Poplar Bluff’s Skyla Miller (2:41).
Caylin McDonald (132) won by forfeit against Poplar Bluff. She was pinned by Farmington’s Caraline Klump in 3:30.
Poplar Bluff’s lone victory came by forfeit as Breann Thresher was unopposed at 112.
Boys
Ethan Flaherty (120), Colton Thompson (152) and Dominic Calvin (170) were the top point scorers for Pacific, earning six points in both duals.
Flaherty pinned Farmington’s Zach Dennis in 3:10 and was unopposed against Poplar Bluff.
Thompson pinned both Farmington’s Brady Cook (3:04) and Poplar Bluff’s Lucas Robertson (3:45).
Calvin scored two pins against Farmington’s Bryce Buchanan (1:57) and Poplar Bluff’s Marcus McFarland (3:26).
Callum Sitek (145) won both matches, pinning Farmington’s Trace Dunlap in 2:48 and earning a 9-1 decision against Poplar Bluff’s Lucas Robertson.
Nick Sater (160) scored six points against Farmington by pinning Bryce Kathcart in 3:04. Against Poplar Bluff, he was pinned by Justin Mitchell.
Warrant Fiedler (132), Ian Sizemore (138), Nikolas Wedemeier (182), Blake McKay (195) and Nathaniel Knaff each went 0-2. Each of those losses was by pin save for Sizemore’s match with Drew Felker of Farmington, which was a 15-0 technical fall.
Pacific had open weights at 106, 113, 126 and 285 pounds, leading to three forfeit losses against Farmington and four forfeits to Poplar Bluff.
The Pacific boys next wrestle in a duals event at Washington Friday, starting at 4 p.m., which will include Hannibal, Jefferson City, SLUH and Rockwood Summit.
The Pacific girls are finished for 2020 and next take to the mats Jan. 4 for a 6 p.m. dual at Helias Catholic.