Pacific girls soccer (1-0, 1-0) won on the road at Owensville (1-1, 0-1) Monday, 6-0, in both the team’s season opener and the start of Four Rivers Conference play.
The Lady Indians led, 3-0, at halftime.
Caitlyn Snider led Pacific with two goals and two assists.
Goalkeepers Emmaline Steel and Elayna Dubbs shared the shutout. Dubbs recorded three saves.
“We have a young squad this year and they really stepped up their play,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We are very optimistic this year.”
Full statistics were not available at print deadline.
Pacific plays at home Wednesday against Washington and Thursday against St. Clair. Both games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.