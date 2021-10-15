The Pacific softball Lady Indians turned in one win in pool play Friday at the Rolla Tournament.
Pacific (10-17) earned an 8-4 win against Belle (7-11) in the third round of Pool B play. The Lady Indians also fell, 11-1, against Francis Howell (15-11) and 12-1 against Helias Catholic (20-7).
In bracket play Saturday, Pacific was defeated by Sullivan (22-9), 15-2, and Ft. Zumwalt North (7-18), 9-5.
Belle
In Pacific’s win, the Lady Indians took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and led 3-2 after three frames, 6-2 at the end of the fourth inning and 7-4 after five innings.
The Lady Indians concluded the scoring with a final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Bella Walker and Molly Prichard both tripled, singled, stole a base and scored. Walker drove in two runs, and Prichard drove in one.
Jaylynn Miller doubled and scored.
Trinity Brandhorst, Brooklynn Kittrell, Hannah Duggan, Briauna Swinford, Lily Marshall and Mariah Dodson all singled.
Brandhorst scored twice. Duggan, Miller, Swinford and Marshall each scored once.
Kittrell, Duggan, Swinford and Marshall each drove in a run.
Swinford drew a walk.
Brandhorst was the winning pitcher. In six innings, she struck out seven batters, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and no walks.
Total statistics
Brandhorst led the team for the tournament with six hits, including one triple, and scored seven runs.
Walker collected five hits, including two triples, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Kittrell hit safely four times with two doubles and four runs batted in.
Prichard tripled, singled twice, drove in four and scored twice.
Duggan doubled, singled twice, drove in two and scored twice.
Swinford singled twice, drove in three and scored once.
Miller doubled, singled and scored twice.
Marshall singled, scored and drove in a run.
Isabelle Triplett and Dodson each singled.
Malissa Dailey and Prichard both walked twice.
Swinford, Duggan, Alaina Greer and Mardi Fievet each walked once.
Prichard and Brandhorst both stole two bases.
Walker, Kittrell, Duggan and Miller were credited with one steal apiece.