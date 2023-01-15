Despite a slow start, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians were able to win on their home court Wednesday.
Pacific (6-9) fell behind, 13-0, in the early-going, but ultimately topped Mehlville (7-6), 44-42.
Updated: January 15, 2023 @ 7:28 pm
“(It) came down to the last-minute Mehlville started to foul to put our girls on the line,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said.
Shelby Kelemen paced Pacific with 18 points and one rebound. She recorded all 18 of her points on six three-point makes.
Anna Cox posted 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Trinity Brandhorst added seven points and four rebounds.
Lexi Clark finished with six points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Molly Prichard notched two points with eight rebounds, one steal and one block.
Rhyan Murphy tallied four rebounds.
Lainie Greer picked up two assists, one rebound and one steal.
Jaylynn Miller and Campbell Short each grabbed a rebound. Short also snagged a steal.
Liberty Blackburn posted one blocked shot.
Gabi Moen scored 19 for Mehlville, leading a trio of double-digit scorers that included teammates Jessica Castaldi (11 points) and Jenna O’Shea (10).
Mia Hoorman rounded out the scoring for the Lady Panthers with two points.
Pacific remains home Tuesday to host Warrenton at 7 p.m.
