The first Pacific Track Invitational saw the home team enjoy plenty of success.
The Lady Indians took first place in the event with 192 team points.
The Pacific boys ranked second with 132.5 points.
Potosi’s boys scored 214 to win the boys side of the competition, which also included Crystal City (108), Grandview (94), Cuba (73.5) and Bourbon (66).
Following Pacific’s girls were Potosi (163), Grandview (114), Crystal City (69), Cuba (64), Bourbon (40) and Rosati-Kain (27).
Despite sporadic wind and rain through the area, Pacific was able to complete the full meet while events at Washington and St. James only partially finished.
“The weather cooperated,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “We had a little rain around 6 p.m. and the wind was a problem all night. The wind actually blew over the timing computer and we had to re-run a couple of heats of the girls 100-meter hurdles. Special thanks to everyone that volunteered to help. We had 58 helpers. It really was a community effort.”
The Pacific girls won seven different events.
“It was another big night for them,” Menderski said. “We have a couple of girls that are flat-out studs. Then we have others willing to carry the workload for 3-4 events and make sure we’re covered everywhere. They really are a fun group to coach.”
Lexi Lay was a three-event winner for Pacific, taking first in the girls 100-meter hurdles (16.39), 300-meter hurdles (50.62) and long jump (5 meters).
The girls 400-meter relay placed first in 55.44.
Grace Dryer won the girls 800-meter run in 2:40.92.
Jenna Adair placed first in the girls javelin at 24.18 meters.
Molly Prichard had the longest shot put heave of 10.35 meters.
Pacific’s boys took first in the 3,200-meter relay in 9:26.76.
Izach Reeder won the boys triple jump with a mark of 11.22 meters.
“He’s pretty new to the event,” Menderski said. “It was just something where we put him out there on a whim and he’s taken to it extremely quickly. He’s already at 36 feet and has the potentially to get out to 40.”
Pacific relay teams also took second place in the boys 800-meter relay (1:40.25), girls 800-meter relay (1:58.97) and girls 3,200-meter relay (12:08.99).
Lay added to her three event wins with a second-place finish in the girls 200-meter dash (27.52).
Arionna Edmonds finished second to only Lay in both the girls 100-meter hurdles (16.95) and 300-meter hurdles (52.33).
Liberty Blackburn took second place in the girls high jump at 1.42 meters.
Nathaniel Knaff was the runner-up in two boys throwing events, the javelin (35.7) and the shot put (11.75).
Tyler Blake placed second in the boys pole vault with a height of 3.03 meters.
Pacific’s boys 1,600-meter relay (4:26.75) and girls 1,600-meter relay (4:53.39) both finished third.
Jonathan Zapolski (boys 110-meter hurdles, 18.74), Charlie Meyer (boys javelin, 34.6, and shot put, 10.93), Edmonds (girls 100-meter dash, 13.56), Aleyna Daniel (girls 400-meter dash, 1:04.61, and triple jump, 8.85), Dryer (girls 1,600-meter run, 5:59.91), Prichard (girls javelin, 22.87) and Kyra Shaffer (girls shot put, 9.11) each earned a third-place finish.
Pacific’s other places in the top eight of an event included:
• The boys 400-meter relay (fourth).
• Knaff fourth in the boys discus.
• Blackburn fourth in the girls triple jump.
• Dylan Stout fourth in boys 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
• Layla Bonner fourth in the girls 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.
• Zapolski fifth in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
• Nick Hunkins fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run.
• Ilana Reeder fifth in the girls high jump.
• Mardi Fievet fifth in the girls discus.
• Ben Smith fifth in the boys 800-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
• Sean Wigger sixth in the boys 800-meter run.
• Nickolas Bode sixth in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
• Jacob Avilez sixth in the boys pole vault.
• Aiden Dickey sixth in the boys javelin.
• Raidon Fowler sixth in the boys shot put.
• Prichard sixth in the girls discus.
• Meyer seventh in the boys discus.
• Shaffer seventh in the girls discus.
• Alana Robinson seventh in the girls javelin.
• Jaden Thomas seventh in the boys 100-meter dash.
• Izach Reeder seventh in the boys 200-meter dash.
• Noah Carrico seventh in the boys 400-meter dash.
• Joseph Murphy seventh in the boys 3,200-meter run.
• Ella Murphy seventh in the girls 200-meter dash.
• Dave Magsigay eighth in the boys 100-meter dash.
• Cody Stahl eighth in the boys 800-meter run.
• Ruby Jones eighth in the girls 800-meter run.
• Zyairah Huerta eighth in the girls long jump.