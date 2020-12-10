If only there were more of them.
The Pacific wrestling Lady Indians were a perfect four-for-four in earning first-place finishes Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Zoe Fisher (122 pounds), Lana Todahl (132), Caylin McDonald (137) and Emmaline Steel (143) were each individual champions in their divisions.
That resulted in 64.5 team points for Pacific, which ended fourth in the team standings. Lindbergh won top team honors with 107.5 points.
“Our girls really stepped up and performed on Friday night,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Over the past years we have been limited on the number of girls in the program. We are finally starting to get numbers this year and we were able to see what team momentum can do for this group.”
Fisher and Todahl each needed four wins to reach the top of the podium.
Todahl, the program’s most experienced wrestler as a third-year competitor, started with a win by technical fall against Zumwalt South’s Alyson Solimando.
From there, Todahl pinned her final three opponents — Zoie Wise (Zumwalt North, 1:26), Michaela Parker (Lindbergh, 0:44) and Kiara Crossno (Rock Bridge, 0:55).
“Lana Todahl pretty much dominated,” Knott said. “She is our leader on the girls side and has high expectations for herself this season. We need to see this level of wrestling consistently this season.”
Fisher scored a major decision in the first round against Lindbergh’s Leila Hobson, 15-4. She then pinned Erin Jakle (Zumwalt North, 2:40), Samantha Byerley (Wright City, 3:48) and Kylee Mobley (Union, 2:58).
“She’s a quiet, shy kid but when she gets out on the mat she becomes an offensive explosion,” Knott said. “She has a heck of a shot and really tore up the other girls in her weight class on her feet.”
Steel won three matches, the closest of which was a 6-5 decision over Union’s Gracie Straatmann.
Steel also won a close 5-3 decision against Ft. Zumwalt North’s Rose Fergin.
In her final bout, Steel pinned Rock Bridge’s Socorro Rodriguez in 2:55.
“Emmaline Steel was able to eke her way to first,” Knott said. “All three of her matches were close, but she always found a way to come out on top. I felt like last year she was on the opposite end of those types of matches so this was a step in the right direction.”
McDonald won twice by pin, both wins coming against Union’s Alexis Lopez. The first time, McDonald finished the match in 3:04. She won the rematch in 2:52.
“Cailyn McDonald was able to win her first-ever tournament,” Knott said. “She was excited. She wrestled the same girl from Union twice but looked better each time out.”
More mat time for her will lead to more confidence.”
Pacific hosts a home triangular meet Tuesday against Ladue and Webster Groves, starting at 6 p.m.